Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Dallas Wings star perform after ROTM nod against NY Liberty (Aug 5) | 2025 WNBA Season

On Monday, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for the second consecutive month. Bueckers, who averaged a team-best 18.2 ppg and 5.2 apg in July, will now have to channel the positive vibes of this feat into a superb game as the Wings take on the New York Liberty.

The Wings, who currently stand at 8-21, once again face the tall task of upsetting the defending champions, whose 18-10 record tops the Eastern Conference. Dallas, of course, already pulled off this feat on July 28, with Bueckers scoring 20 points to lead the Wings to a 92-82 victory.

The 2025 top overall pick, however, has gotten off to a slow start against the Liberty in their Tuesday matchup. At the end of the first quarter, Bueckers has just two points, one rebound, and two assists.

