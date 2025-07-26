Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings All-Star rookie fare against Golden State Valkyries? (July 25) | 2025 WNBA season

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings capped off a road swing with a showdown against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. Bueckers and Co. looked to sustain their impressive form after downing the Seattle Storm 87-63 three nights ago. A win by the Wings would avenge an 80-71 loss to the Valkyries last month in Dallas.The All-Star point guard went 0-for-2 in the first quarter but efficiently ran the offense to help push Dallas to a 21-10 lead. Bueckers had three assists, two of which went to fellow rookie Aziaha James, who converted a layup and a 3-pointer off those passes.The Valkyries' defense clamped down on the Wings in the third quarter, making Bueckers' five points and one assist more crucial. Bueckers' steady performance kept the Wings in the driver's seat, 36-30, at halftime.PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Paige Bueckers5 0 41022-51-30-0-3Editor's Note: Updates will follow.