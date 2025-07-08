Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie fare in rematch against Phoenix Mercury? (July 7) | 2025 WNBA season

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings faced the Phoenix Mercury for the second time in four nights on Monday. The Wings, which won 98-89 in Dallas four nights ago, looked to repeat on the road against a fellow injury-hampered team. Bueckers, who shone in the previous encounter against the Mercury, hoped to sustain her form.

The Wings were on their heels in the early going. Bueckers scored five points and dished an assist, but her team struggled against the pressure and energy of the hosts. Dallas faced a 28-19 deficit after an intense first quarter.

The Mercury defense shackled Paige Bueckers for nearly the entire second quarter before a late flurry added six points to her tally. Bueckers' 15-foot jumper with 15.1 seconds left in the first half cut the Mercury's lead to 52-39.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paige Bueckers 11 1 1 0 0 3 3-9 1-1 4-4 -12

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

