Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie fare against Seattle Storm? (July 22) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 23, 2025 02:54 GMT
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings opened the second half of the WNBA season on Tuesday in Seattle. The Wings looked to end a four-game road trip in their first game after the All-Star break.

The No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft had a subdued start. She played seven minutes in the first quarter and ended the period with one rebound, one block and one turnover. The Wings stayed within striking distance behind Arike Ogunbowale and the bench. Bueckers' slow start was a key reason the Wings trailed 19-15 after the first 10 minutes.

The All-Star point guard entered with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter. Bueckers finally scored her first basket, a layup with 32.1 seconds left in the first half. Despite another uneven stretch from Bueckers, the Wings went into the halftime break within 36-30 of the Seattle Storm.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paige Bueckers2220111-50-20-0-2
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

