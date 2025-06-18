Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie perform against Valkyries? (June 17) | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Paige Bueckers has excelled for the Dallas Wings since returning from a concussion and illness that caused her to miss four games. However, her performances have not translated to victories, with the Wings entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Valkyries with the worst record in the WNBA (1-11).
However, Bueckers helped Dallas snap its seven-game losing streak with an 80-71 win over the Valkyries. The No. 1 pick finished with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.
Here are Paige Bueckers' stats.
Bueckers returned from injury last Wednesday, dropping a career-high 35 points versus the Phoenix Mercury. She followed it up with a 16-point performance against the Las Vegas Aces, but both contests ended in losses.
How did Paige Bueckers perform against the Golden State Valkyries?
Paige Bueckers is not a traditional point guard and plays more like a shooting guard. She showed flashes of that in Tuesday's win over the Golden State Valkyries, scoring 20 points on 50.0% shooting.
Bueckers missed all five of her shots from beyond the arc, but she was efficient from inside. She was also a defensive force, providing four steals and two blocks.
Bueckers improved her defense throughout her time at UConn, and it has translated into the pros. UConn coach Geno Auriemma cheered his former player courtside and hugged her after the game.
The Valkyries weren't at full strength, with several players representing their respective countries in the 2025 EuroBasket. Nevertheless, it was still an important win for the Wings, their second of the season.
Bueckers and company begin a two-game road trip on Friday. They face the Connecticut Sun first before visiting the Washington Mystics on Sunday. They will follow it up with a four-game homestand until the start of July.