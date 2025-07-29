  • home icon
Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie perform in comeback game against New York Liberty? (July 28) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 29, 2025 00:24 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers returned from a one-game absence for rest to lead the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty on Monday. Wings coach Chris Koclanes kept Bueckers out of the front end of a back-to-back set, forcing her to miss Sunday’s 106-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. With the All-Star point guard on the roster again, the Wings hoped to beat the defending champs.

Bueckers and sharpshooting guard Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings to a sizzling start. They combined for 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to give the home team a 31-19 advantage after one quarter.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paige Bueckers7 4 11003-40-11-1+16
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
