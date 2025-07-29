Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie perform in comeback game against New York Liberty? (July 28) | 2025 WNBA season

Paige Bueckers returned from a one-game absence for rest to lead the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty on Monday. Wings coach Chris Koclanes kept Bueckers out of the front end of a back-to-back set, forcing her to miss Sunday’s 106-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. With the All-Star point guard on the roster again, the Wings hoped to beat the defending champs.

Ad

Bueckers and sharpshooting guard Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings to a sizzling start. They combined for 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to give the home team a 31-19 advantage after one quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paige Bueckers 7 4 1 1 0 0 3-4 0-1 1-1 +16

Ad

Trending

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More