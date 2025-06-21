Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: Wings rookie's undefeated streak at Mohegan Sun Arena extends (June 20) | 2025 WNBA Season

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings visited the Connecticut Sun on Friday. The Wings, hoping to win two in a row for the first time in the 2025 WNBA Season, got off to a solid start with a 21-15 first quarter. They kept at it and managed a slim two-point lead before the half (42-40) behind Bueckers' efficient game.

With Arike Ogunbowale struggling and failing to make a shot, the Wings' Rookie of the Year candidate took matters into her hands and was relatively aggressive with her scoring. By halftime, Bueckers had 16 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one turnover. She shot an impressive 7 of 11, including one 3-pointer and was 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

Bueckers had a relatively quiet second half, as she scored only six points. Nevertheless, it was enough to see the Wings through, who won the contest 86-83, extending her unbeaten streak at the Mohegan Sun Arena. With Ogunbowale finding her rhythm, Bueckers turned into a facilitator, recording five assists. It was Bueckers' second consecutive 20-point outing and fourth in her rookie year.

She finished with 21 points, two rebounds, seven assists, four turnovers and two steals in 36:34 minutes. Bueckers shot 7 of 16, including 1 of 4 from deep and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings won two games in a row for the first time this season after the result. It was a special win for the Rookie of the Year candidate, who was able to showcase her brilliance in a win on her previous home court in front of UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

Paige Bueckers opens up on Connecticut return

Paige Bueckers didn't get the chance to represent Connecticut in the WNBA, but she will have opportunities to return to her college team's city every year. After finishing her two games this season at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Bueckers was grateful for the love she got on returning there.

"It’s fun coming back here every single time…they’ve always shown love to me…it's amazing to come back here and get another win here…it was a full team victory so that was fun to play that way."

Bueckers' legacy at UConn needs no description. With a national championship win in her final season, she cemented her spot among the Huskies' greatest players.

