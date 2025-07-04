Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings star perform in injury return game against Phoenix Mercury? (July 3) | 2025 WNBA Season

Paige Bueckers returned from a knee injury on Thursday to lead the Dallas Wings against the Phoenix Mercury. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft sat out Saturday when the Wings pulled off a 79-71 win against the Washington Mystics. Bueckers and Co. hoped to cap off a four-game home stand with another victory.

The rookie led the Wings' scorching hot start. Behind her, the hosts raced to a 32-20 lead after 10 minutes. Bueckers went 3-for-3 for eight points and two assists. She did not show any lingering issues from the knee injury that forced her to sit one game.

Paige Bueckers sat the first two minutes of the second quarter before resuming her playmaking duties for the Wings. She promptly gave the offense its rhythm once the took over. Bueckers added six points to her tally to help push the Wings' lead to 61-43 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paige Bueckers 14 0 2 0 0 1 5-6 2-2 2-2 +25

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

