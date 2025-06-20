Paige Bueckers' teammate Tyasha Harris puts Valkyries announcer's 'crazy work' on blast after Caitlin Clark's Fever flop

On Thursday, Paige Bueckers' teammate Tyasha Harris watched as the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. A certain detail during the broadcast appeared to have caught Harris' ear, and from the looks of it, the Dallas Wings guard didn't like what she heard.

After the Valkyries pulled off the 88-77 victory, one TV commentator reportedly cited the team's "ability to come back after a bad loss to a bad team." This line appeared to reference Golden State's recent 80-71 loss to the Wings, who are dead last in the Western Conference. Harris would then go on social media to post her reaction to this line about her ball club:

"'Bad loss to bad team' is crazy work smh," Harris tweeted.

The sentiments of the five-year pro were echoed by The Wings Bulletin, a credentialed site that covers Harris' team.

"That was so wrong," The Wings Bulletin posted on X.

Though Harris can only watch her team from the sidelines as she misses the 2025 season with a major knee injury, the Wings nevertheless did many good things in their nine-point victory over the Valkyries on Tuesday. For one, Dallas outrebounded Golden State 39-28, even getting a 13-5 edge on the offensive glass.

The Wings also picked up seven more steals than the Valkyries, who were +5 in turnovers as they contended with Dallas' enthusiastic defense. Leading the way for the Wings was their prized rookie Paige Bueckers, who scored 20 points on 50% shooting from the field while also grabbing four steals.

The win over the Valkyries was only the second victory for Dallas this season, but with many more games left to play, they can continue to defy labels that are not exactly flattering.

As for Golden State, they managed to stay poised on Thursday, just 48 hours after absorbing their sixth loss of the season.

Helping the Valkyries overcome the Fever at Chase Center was Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, who was caught on camera taunting Indiana's top star.

In the photo taken by award-winning photojournalist Scott Strazzante, Steph Curry's teammate Podziemski is seen performing the traveling signal as Clark walks back to the Valkyries' side of the court.

This was one of six turnovers committed by CC in this game. In total, the Fever turned the ball over 16 times while the Valkyries made just seven errors en route to their 11-point victory.

