Paige Bueckers turns showstopper with wholesome gift from Dallas as No. 1 pick links up with fellow rookies

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:42 GMT
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers headlined the 2025 WNBA draft as the number one pick selected by the Dallas Wings. Since then, the former UConn Huskies star has been making headlines, giving interviews and participating in community events.

On Wednesday, an X user shared a video from the Wings introductory press conference, where the 2025 NCAA champion is seen turning into a showstopper after donning a classic Texas-inspired accessory.

In the video, Bueckers discovers a white cowboy hat inside a box placed on the table in front of her. She proceeds to wear the hat and the crowd erupts in cheers at the spectacle of their newest star appreciating Texan culture.

Edited by Krutik Jain
