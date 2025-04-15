Paige Bueckers has two slick new hairstyle ideas for the WNBA as she ditches her iconic braids

The Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers with the first pick of the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday night. In a little over a month, the former UConn Huskies star will make her debut. Fans are excited to see what Bueckers' transition to the WNBA will look like.
During her time on the orange carpet, Bueckers was asked about her new hairstyle ideas. She replied with two ideas, suggesting that her scalp needs a break from her iconic braids:
“I think just a slick back something. I’m deciding whether it’s a pony or a bun. I have to give my scalp a little break.” Bueckers said.
During her time in college, Bueckers donned a unique braided hairstyle during games. She used it so often that it has now become iconic. But it probably wasn't the healthiest way to tie her hair, so Paige will be giving her scalp a break.
Bueckers made a lot of history with the Connecticut Huskies while donning her braids. She made 123 appearances for the team, recording 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.
She was named to the AP All-American first team thrice and led UConn to the national championship during her senior year. Bueckers also won the Wade Trophy before she left college in 2025. Dallas Wings fans will hope that Paige continues to make history during her time in Texas.
“Super surreal”: Paige Bueckers on being selected first overall during the 2025 WNBA draft
After Paige Bueckers was announced as the first pick of the 2025 draft, ESPN’s Holly Rowe asked her what going first means to her. Bueckers gave a humbling answer, expressing her gratitude about the entire situation:
“Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude.” Bueckers said. “Just super grateful. I’ve been focusing on staying present, staying where my feet are, and to be here right now, I’m just extremely blessed.”
Paige Bueckers has had a difficult journey to the WNBA. She tore her ACL in 2022, causing her to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.
Despite all odds, she came back better than ever and comes into the WNBA as one of the highest-rated prospects in the game. Safe to say that she has every reason to feel blessed.