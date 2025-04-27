Paige Bueckers' veteran teammate NaLyssa Smith shares heartfelt message to mark new beginning on Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Before bringing in the top-rated player in the 2025 class, the Wings brought veteran NaLyssa Smith from the Indiana Fever to bolster their roster ahead of the new season.

On Sunday, Smith posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Wings media day photoshoot, which included a heartfelt message:

"YEAR 4 THANK YOU GOD 4 EVERYTHING!!"

NaLyssa Smith/Instagram

On February 1, Smith was moved to the Wings as part of a four-team deal. The Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury, and Fever were the other three teams engaged.

The Wings also received DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris from the Sun, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury and the Mercury's No. 12 draft pick in 2025. Dallas traded Satou Sabally, Sevgi Uzun, and Kalani Brown to Phoenix. Jacy Sheldon relocated to Connecticut, and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana.

The Wings finished the 2024 season 11th in the overall standings with a 9-31 record. They made interesting offseason moves, hoping to form a formidable roster featuring Smith, Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers.

Smith averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Fever last season.

Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington roast each other ahead of new season with Wings

Paige Bueckers is expected to make an impact, following a stellar college resume. She is already fitting in well with her new teammates, as highlighted by an X post on the Wings' official account.

On Sunday, the Wings allowed their players to be admins on their account. Bueckers had this to say about DiJonia Carrington.

"DiJonai cant guard me," Bueckers tweeted.

Carrington responded.

"#GetPaigeSomeSunlight," Carrington tweeted.

DiJonai's tweet was about comments from fans that Bueckers looked pale during her first official team photos.

Bueckers spoke of her excitement to be part of the Wings in her introductory press conference.

"There is a lot of new in this organization, so to be a part of something where we can build with each other and create a new sisterhood, we're really excited," Bueckers said.

The former UConn star comes to the WNBA after winning the national championship. She averaged 19.7 points per game and shot 52.8% from the field in her final college season.

