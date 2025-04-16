Paige Bueckers welcomes professional life with Azzi Fudd featuring in hilarious video

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers shared an advertisement on Instagram featuring her UConn Huskies teammate and 'bestie' Azzi Fudd.

In the video, Bueckers and Fudd seemed to be training together. However, they were the exact opposites. The 2025 No. 1 pick was hilariously joking around, dancing and jumping up and down. On the flip side, Fudd is more serious throughout the clip.

"#AD These @oreo Cakesters flavors are giving bestie duo energy, kinda like...us!!" the post's caption read.

The ad was a collaboration with Oreo, as the Huskies stars are promoting the Cakesters line of sandwich cookie giant.

After leading the Huskies to the national championship and helping coach Geno Auriemma to a record 12th title earlier this month, the 'besties' will go their separate ways next season.

During the Huskies' championship run, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while Fudd contributed 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Azzi Fudd delivers a heartwarming message to Paige Bueckers during draft night

On Wednesday, the WNBA and the Dallas Wings shared an Instagram post featuring the UConn Huskies' dynamic duo of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. In what seemed to be a video filmed during the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, Fudd said she looks forward to seeing Bueckers play in the pros.

"Paige, congratulations, I am so so proud of you," Fudd said. "This team is so lucky to have you and I can't wait to see what incredible things you continue to do in the W. ... You're someone that I look up to. You're an incredible person. ... I'll always be your number one fan."

Upon hearing Fudd's message, Bueckers responded:

"Extremely grateful," Bueckers said. "Me and Azzi have a great relationship. We got a lot of unconditional love for each other. So, for her to be here to celebrate with me, it means everything."

Paige Bueckers is preparing for her rookie campaign in the WNBA. She joins a Wings squad led by four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. They aim to return to the playoffs after a 9-31 season. Meanwhile, Fudd will return to UConn for her final year of eligibility and lead the Huskies' title defense.

