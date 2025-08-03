  • home icon
"Paige Bueckers will crash out": DiJonai Carrington leaves fans reeling with a cryptic post amid swirling trade rumors

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 03, 2025 11:30 GMT
DiJonai Carrington leaves fans reeling with a cryptic post
DiJonai Carrington leaves fans reeling with a cryptic post (Credits: Getty)

Dallas Wings forward DiJonai Carrington surprised fans after sharing a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday. It has been a difficult season for the Wings (8-21) as they are 11th, seemingly out of the playoff hunt.

With less than 20 games remaining, the team is desperate to improve and is expected to make some moves before the trade deadline on August 7. DiJonai Carrington is one name that has been brought up in trade talks.

When Carrington shared a picture wearing her Wings jersey and using an hourglass emoji in the caption of her Instagram post, fans interpreted it as a cryptic message about her future.

“Lord please let Nai still be a wing, I fear Paige will crash out if she gets traded too,” One fan said.

Another fan said:

Said another fan:

A few fans even flooded Carrington's comment section on Instagram, asking her not to "scare" them.

"Don't scare me like this please," said one fan.
"The captions lowkey scaring me," Another fan said.
"uhh is this a goodbye??!" a fan asked.
Fans reacting to DiJonai Carrington&#039;s Instagram post
Fans reacting to DiJonai Carrington's Instagram post

The Dallas Wings traded DiJonai Carrington’s girlfriend earlier this season

The Wings also traded DiJonai Carrington’s partner, NaLyssa Smith, to the Las Vegas Aces in June. Carrington was distraught over the trade and shared a heartbroken emoji on social media.

Smith made 18 appearances for Dallas, averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. In exchange for her, the Wings acquired Las Vegas’ first-round pick for the 2027 draft. DiJonai Carrington has made 20 appearances for the Wings this season, averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

She has been one of the best players behind Arike Ogunbowale and the No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. The 5-foot-11 forward is a menacing presence in the paint and a valued contributor on the glass.

She would be a valuable asset for any contender looking to add more size to the lineup. With less than a week left before the trade deadline, Carrington remains a name to be on the lookout for.

