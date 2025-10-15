"Paige Bueckers will show you best texmex spots": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stirs blockbuster trade buzz with cryptic post

Angel Reese sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). Reese potentially strained her relationship with the Chicago Sky last season when she publicly called out the organization, coach Tyler Marsh and her teammates with bold statements.

Ad

Reese was punished by Chicago and handed a one-half suspension for her remarks on the team and players. The drama that ensued after the two-time All-Star's statement left many fans and pundits claiming that Reese won't be a Sky player in 2026. The former LSU standout further fueled the speculations with a cryptic tweet, which caught the attention of netizens.

"#ARWINGS," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel #ARWINGS

Ad

Trending

Reese's tweet instantly went viral as WNBA fans went berserk with a blockbuster trade prediction for the Sky forward. The internet was flooded with fans claiming that Reese would play alongside Paige Bueckers in Dallas next season.

"Don't worry Paige will show you the best texmex spots," a fan commented.

Mac9595 @MAC965sh Don't worry Paige will show you the best texmex spots

Ad

Commented another:

3:16 @YourFavKimmy You wanna sign with the Dallas wings? What? 😂

Ad

A fan said:

LouiseBelcher’sBurnerAccount @AlexaRae97712 AR to DALLAS?!!!! WONT HE DO IT. I won’t accept that this isn’t a trade announcement. Let me be delulu, PLEASE

Ad

Said another:

King Tut @TunishaKing Lawd the fashion show tomorrow, CANT WAIT. That damn caption almost had me thinking you got traded to Dallas though ngl 🤦🏽‍♂️💯😂😭😭

Ad

A fan wrote:

Lavender Lewis @lavyyyylewis So I’m just assuming this means you’re coming to Dallas, queen

Ad

Wrote another:

keke 🫩 @azzieese5 angel to dallas wings … you bet

Ad

Angel Reese shares a "relationship" between Paige Bueckers

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers stand among the most polarizing figures in women’s basketball. The rising superstars have been in the spotlight since their college days and are widely expected to become the defining faces of the WNBA in the years ahead.

Reese and Bueckers never faced each other in college, as they played in different conferences. However, the two share a close off-court relationship, something Reese spoke about openly ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Ad

"I've known Paige for a long time," Reese had said. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time. It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."

Reese currently has two more years remaining on her four-year, $324,383 contract with the Chicago. All eyes will be on how the offseason between the Sky's front office and Reese pans out.

If the two entities fail to iron out their alleged misunderstandings, Reese might very well force her way out of the franchise and be tempted to play with Bueckers in Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More