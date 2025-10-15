"Paige Bueckers will show you best texmex spots": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stirs blockbuster trade buzz with cryptic post

Angel Reese sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). Reese potentially strained her relationship with the Chicago Sky last season when she publicly called out the organization, coach Tyler Marsh and her teammates with bold statements.
Reese was punished by Chicago and handed a one-half suspension for her remarks on the team and players. The drama that ensued after the two-time All-Star's statement left many fans and pundits claiming that Reese won't be a Sky player in 2026. The former LSU standout further fueled the speculations with a cryptic tweet, which caught the attention of netizens.
"#ARWINGS," Reese wrote.
Reese's tweet instantly went viral as WNBA fans went berserk with a blockbuster trade prediction for the Sky forward. The internet was flooded with fans claiming that Reese would play alongside Paige Bueckers in Dallas next season.
Angel Reese shares a "relationship" between Paige Bueckers
Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers stand among the most polarizing figures in women’s basketball. The rising superstars have been in the spotlight since their college days and are widely expected to become the defining faces of the WNBA in the years ahead.
Reese and Bueckers never faced each other in college, as they played in different conferences. However, the two share a close off-court relationship, something Reese spoke about openly ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.
"I've known Paige for a long time," Reese had said. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time. It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."
Reese currently has two more years remaining on her four-year, $324,383 contract with the Chicago. All eyes will be on how the offseason between the Sky's front office and Reese pans out.
If the two entities fail to iron out their alleged misunderstandings, Reese might very well force her way out of the franchise and be tempted to play with Bueckers in Dallas.