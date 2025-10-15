  • home icon
  • "Paige Bueckers will show you best texmex spots": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stirs blockbuster trade buzz with cryptic post

"Paige Bueckers will show you best texmex spots": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stirs blockbuster trade buzz with cryptic post

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:46 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions - Source: Getty
"Paige Bueckers will show you best texmex spots": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stirs blockbuster trade buzz with cryptic post. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). Reese potentially strained her relationship with the Chicago Sky last season when she publicly called out the organization, coach Tyler Marsh and her teammates with bold statements.

Reese was punished by Chicago and handed a one-half suspension for her remarks on the team and players. The drama that ensued after the two-time All-Star's statement left many fans and pundits claiming that Reese won't be a Sky player in 2026. The former LSU standout further fueled the speculations with a cryptic tweet, which caught the attention of netizens.

"#ARWINGS," Reese wrote.
Reese's tweet instantly went viral as WNBA fans went berserk with a blockbuster trade prediction for the Sky forward. The internet was flooded with fans claiming that Reese would play alongside Paige Bueckers in Dallas next season.

"Don't worry Paige will show you the best texmex spots," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Angel Reese shares a "relationship" between Paige Bueckers

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers stand among the most polarizing figures in women’s basketball. The rising superstars have been in the spotlight since their college days and are widely expected to become the defining faces of the WNBA in the years ahead.

Reese and Bueckers never faced each other in college, as they played in different conferences. However, the two share a close off-court relationship, something Reese spoke about openly ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

"I've known Paige for a long time," Reese had said. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time. It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."

Reese currently has two more years remaining on her four-year, $324,383 contract with the Chicago. All eyes will be on how the offseason between the Sky's front office and Reese pans out.

If the two entities fail to iron out their alleged misunderstandings, Reese might very well force her way out of the franchise and be tempted to play with Bueckers in Dallas.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

