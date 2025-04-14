Paige Bueckers' WNBA Draft red carpet look has fans gushing over #1 pick's wardrobe choice

Paige Bueckers is arguably the most hyped college player going into the WNBA draft. The UConn Huskies star guard showed up to the draft in a casual outfit, displaying her elite fashion sense to her fans all around the globe.

On Monday, a fan shared a picture of Bueckers' arrival at the WNBA draft on X. In the picture, the Huskies guard is seen sporting a formal look in a dark grey two-piece suit. She is wearing her hair down and is carrying a corporate design hand-purse to complete her look.

After coming across the picture, the fans flooded the comments section of the X post with their thoughts on the Huskies guard's outfit. One fan felt that Bueckers was sporting a similar style to fictional character "Edward Cullen" from the Twilight movie series.

"Giving me Edward Cullen vibes"

Other fans showered Paige Bueckers with praise and expressed their amazement at her look.

"I’m about to scream," one fan said.

"Jaw. dropped," another fan said.

"Oh my goshsshshshha i’m dying," another fan said.

One fan expressed their excitement for Bueckers' future tunnel fits.

"She’s too good. I’m even more excited for her tunnel looks now," the fan commented.

"SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OMDS," another fan said.

The 2025 WNBA draft is being held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York. Paige Bueckers is expected to be the number one draft pick in her draft class, especially after she led the Huskies to the National championship a few days back.

Paige Bueckers is signing a three-year deal with Unrivaled

Paige Bueckers will soon officially be a rookie in the WNBA, however, she has already started to climb the success ladder. On Monday, ESPN reported that the UConn Huskies star is signing a three-year deal with Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

According to Kendra Andrews from ESPN, the Huskies guard will be earning more in her first season in the 3x3 league compared to her rookie contract.

"Bueckers' first-year salary for the 10-week Unrivaled season will exceed what she would make in four years of her WNBA rookie contract," Andrews wrote in an article published on Monday.

The 2025 NCAA champion was heavily involved with the promotion of Unrivaled during their inaugural season. She had signed an NIL deal with the league, which gave her equity in the league.

Paige Bueckers did not play in the 3x3 league as she was a college player, but now the fans can look forward to seeing her in action in the 3x3 format in the next Unrivaled season.

