"Paige fc already being insufferable": WNBA fans erupt as LA Sparks star Rae Burrell denies throwing shade at Azzi Fudd

LA Sparks star Rae Burrell has cleared the air on her comments about UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd that sparked reactions among basketball fans. This comes after a live session that Burrell hosted to interact with fans on Saturday had a moment that rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Ad

When asked a question about Fudd breaking the Championship curse this year, Burrell quickly shifted the conversation to Paige Bueckers, which made some fans view it as a shade towards the Most Outstanding Player in this year's NCAA tournament.

However, the WNBA star wasted no time in addressing the situation. She posted a clarification on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to dismantle all speculations, stressing her love and respect for both players.

Ad

Trending

"Y’all need to relax," she wrote. "Nobody was throwing shade at anybody. It’s nothing but love from my end always. Stop trying to pin players against each other for no reason. I have nothing but respect for the both of them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon seeing her latest post, many fans took to the comment section to react. Some defended her, pointing to the toxicity of the NCAA fanbase. On the other hand, there were others who refused to accept that Burrell had no intention of dissing Fudd.

"season ain’t even start yet and paige fc already being insufferable let’s goooooo," one fan wrote quoting the original tweet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"if you didn’t say anything none of this would’ve happened, no one was digging for information YOU SAID IT," another fan disagreed with Burrell.

"Ngl only no life’s give a sh*t about this stuff," wrote another fan.

"you cannot fw azzi you are not on her level you stay hating on somebody 😂," commented another fan.

Ad

"Yk that fanbase is kids we move R12," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why were they lying on your name like that? Oh man," another fan added.

Azzi Fudd has been the most important player for UConn alongside Paige Bueckers as they lifted the NCAA national championship title this year. She scored a game-high 24 points in the Championship contest.

Rae Burrell shares her excitement about the 2025 season with the LA Sparks

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 season, Rae Burrell opened up about her excitement to return to league action with the LA Sparks. On Saturday, she posted a video to her Instagram stories encouraging fans to be ready to cheer the team on this year.

Ad

"Hey, Sparks fans. Rae Burrell here," she said. "I'm super excited for this upcoming season, and I can't wait to see you guys all at Crypto.com Arena all summer long, cheering us on."

Rae Burrell's IG story (via @raehoops/Instagram)

Last year, Burrell averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Sparks. Now with a new head coach in Lynne Roberts, she would hope to start the new WNBA season on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More