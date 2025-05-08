"Paige is next on BG list": Fans react as Sonia Citron has brutal welcome to the WNBA moment from Brittney Griner’s hard-hitting play

Sonia Citron faced off against WNBA veteran Brittney Griner on Wednesday during the Washington Mystics' vs. Atlanta Dream preseason matchup at CareFirst Arena in D.C. But as the game progressed, Citron was quickly introduced to the league with an aggressive play from Griner deep in the Mystics' half.

The Dream were on offense when Griner, who was trying to shield her ball-carrying teammate, hit Citron in her stomach area. The rookie fell to the floor while the referee immediately called a foul.

This particular moment created quite a buzz on the internet. As such, many basketball fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Paige is next on BG list," one fan wrote.

"They won’t touch Paige because she’s bowed down to the black ladies and accepted her white guilt," another fan wrote.

Reactions varied widely:

"No reason for this she could have really been hurt and for what?," another fan chimed in.

"Dang, she ain't played Alyssa Thomas yet 😭," wrote another fan.

"That was a good screen," commented another fan.

"What till the season starts than the full welcoming parade begins," another fan wrote.

"You can see in the replay that BG leaned into it," one fan added.

The Washington Mystics eventually lost 80-70 to the Atlanta Dream, with Brittney Griner leading her team with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sonia Citron joked about Brittney Griner's screen after the Mystics-Dream game

Sonia Citron is new to the WNBA's physicality but not a stranger to tight contests on the court. After the game, she talked about the Brittney Griner screen that floored her and went as far as to joke about it.

"I feel so, so welcomed to the league," she said. "I mean, I'm just trying to defend my person, and clearly, I didn't see her [Griner]. She's a big, strong woman. So she definitely got me good. Yeah. I decided to take a second on the floor there and catch my breath.

"She hit me right in the ribs, so it was like sharp pains, but I couldn't really breathe. Just had to lay down for a second. But just gathered myself, I was all good. But yeah, I definitely felt very welcomed."

Sonia Citron will potentially look to improve her physicality after being "welcomed" to the WNBA in that manner, especially as both teams will face off again in their 2025 season opener on May 17.

