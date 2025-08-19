"Paige are you ready to play the 4 again?" - WNBA fans react to Dallas Wings losing 6-foot-7 big Li Yueru to season-ending knee injury

Dallas Wings center Li Yueru is reportedly out for the rest of the season. According to the “Chinese Women’s Hoop Show” on X on Monday, the 26-year-old is out for at least six weeks due to a knee injury.

Ad

Fans on social media responded to the report. One fan on Reddit jokingly called on teammate Paige Bueckers to be prepared to take her place.

"Paige are you ready to play the 4 again??"

Fan comment/Reddit

Other fans on X shared their disappointment at the report.

Ad

Trending

Gifty😉 @Shasha_gifty @CWHoopShow There is something in the water in Dallas,these injuries menh!

Ad

christy @itschristyyall @CWHoopShow She’s been such a bright spot for the wings. Hope she heals quickly.

Ad

Liz Froment @LFroment @CWHoopShow Man that sucks for Li. Hope she rests up and feels better soon.

Ad

More fans shared the same thoughts:

Genesis 🌺 @babycowboiix @CWHoopShow My heart just broke omds NOOOO 🥹😭😭 rest upppp

Ad

RAHMMAGICK @rahmmagick @CWHoopShow Li Yueru is a great 👍 asset for the Wings 🪽 future! She'll be back healthy next year!

Ad

However, as of Tuesday, Yueru is listed as day-to-day. She has officially been ruled out of the game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Li Yueru #28 of the Dallas Wings looks to pass over Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries during the first half at Chase Center on July 25, 2025, in San Francisco, California. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Hoops Journal reported on Sunday that Yueru has been downgraded to “out” because of a left-knee injury, which marked another hit to the Wings’ thin frontcourt. RotoWire/ESPN had confirmed she will miss Sunday’s game because of the same left knee issue.

Ad

What’s next for Li Yueru and the Dallas Wings?

Li Yueru joined the Wings on June 14 from the Seattle Storm. Since then, she’s become key to Dallas’s interior, averaging around 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, with solid shooting splits of 42.1%.

Her arrival coincided with one of Dallas’s best stretches. She helped bolster their defense and offered much-needed size. In the minutes she’s played, the Wings posted a strong defensive rating and a +12.9 net rating.

Ad

Washington Mystics guard Jacy Sheldon (4) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones (Credits: IMAGN)

After the trip to LA, Dallas returns home to face Seattle, Golden State and Connecticut. These are critical games for the Wings and their fans as the season edges toward its conclusion.

The Wings are struggling with depth as key contributors Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris are out with injury, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the season after she had a surgical procedure on her left knee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More