"Paige are you ready to play the 4 again?" - WNBA fans react to Dallas Wings losing 6-foot-7 big Li Yueru to season-ending knee injury

Dallas Wings center Li Yueru is reportedly out for the rest of the season. According to the “Chinese Women’s Hoop Show” on X on Monday, the 26-year-old is out for at least six weeks due to a knee injury.
Fans on social media responded to the report. One fan on Reddit jokingly called on teammate Paige Bueckers to be prepared to take her place.
"Paige are you ready to play the 4 again??"
Other fans on X shared their disappointment at the report.
More fans shared the same thoughts:
However, as of Tuesday, Yueru is listed as day-to-day. She has officially been ruled out of the game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
The Dallas Hoops Journal reported on Sunday that Yueru has been downgraded to “out” because of a left-knee injury, which marked another hit to the Wings’ thin frontcourt. RotoWire/ESPN had confirmed she will miss Sunday’s game because of the same left knee issue.
What’s next for Li Yueru and the Dallas Wings?
Li Yueru joined the Wings on June 14 from the Seattle Storm. Since then, she’s become key to Dallas’s interior, averaging around 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, with solid shooting splits of 42.1%.
Her arrival coincided with one of Dallas’s best stretches. She helped bolster their defense and offered much-needed size. In the minutes she’s played, the Wings posted a strong defensive rating and a +12.9 net rating.
After the trip to LA, Dallas returns home to face Seattle, Golden State and Connecticut. These are critical games for the Wings and their fans as the season edges toward its conclusion.
The Wings are struggling with depth as key contributors Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris are out with injury, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the season after she had a surgical procedure on her left knee.