"Paige be stumped" - WNBA fans clown Paige Bueckers for struggling to pick between Drake, Chris Brown & Usher in viral trend

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers struggled to pick between Drake, Chris Brown and Usher on Friday, while taking part in a viral trend. The guard was asked to choose between the three artists before the Wings' game against the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center.WNBA's official Instagram account posted the clip of the Dallas players taking part in the trend, captioning it with a short note.&quot;One artist gotta GO… who would y’all choose!? 👀,&quot; the WNBA wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile players like Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington answered the question without hesitation, Paige Bueckers was caught off guard and took her time before finally settling on Chris Brown. Her delayed response earned plenty of reactions from fans in the comments.&quot;Paige is still standing there as we speak 😂,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Paige always taking 5ever,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Paige takes every question so seriously,&quot; a fan said.&quot;It took Paige 24 hours to think of who is letting go 😂😢,&quot; one fan said.Although many reacted to Bueckers taking forever to make her pick, few appreciated her choice.&quot;Paige is right. lol,&quot; a fan said.&quot;It has to be Christ brown for MANYY reasons. Paige is right 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️,&quot; another fan said.Fans react to Paige Bueckers taking part in a viral trend online (source: Instagram/WNBA)Despite Bueckers choosing to let go of Chris Brown, most players chose to cut Usher during the viral trend.Paige Bueckers offers her thoughts on a &quot;physical&quot; game against the Indiana FeverThe Dallas Wings recorded their second straight loss on Friday after their 88-78 defeat to the Indiana Fever. In their first game of the month, the Wings were unable to contain a rampant Indiana offense, succumbing to their 21st loss of the season.Paige Bueckers, who recorded 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, spoke to the media after the game and offered her views on a &quot;physical&quot; game against the Fever.&quot;Yeah, it was a very physical game. I thought we only matched it starting in the fourth quarter, so moving forward, we know we need to bring that same intensity for all four quarters,&quot; Bueckers said. (0:41 onwards).The rookie also praised All-Star Kelsey Mitchell for putting up a tough fight during the game.&quot;She’s just one of the toughest people to guard in the league. I’m sure if you ask around, you’ll hear a lot of the same answers,&quot; Bueckers said. (1:47 onwards)The Wings will travel to New York for their next game as they take on the reigning champions at the Barclays Center.