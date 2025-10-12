  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • "PANCAKE'S MOMMA IS A CHAMPPPP" - A'ja Wilson melts over $190,820 teammate in unforgettable reaction

"PANCAKE'S MOMMA IS A CHAMPPPP" - A'ja Wilson melts over $190,820 teammate in unforgettable reaction

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:06 GMT
A
A'ja Wilson helped the Las Vegas Aces to win another WNBA championship. (Photo: IMAGN)

Reigning 2025 NBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson was hyped for teammate Megan Gustafson, who won her first championship with the Las Vegas Aces. Gustafson penned a long message on social media, with Wilson giving an unforgettable reaction.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Gustafson celebrated his big year that was capped off by winning a WNBA title. She thanked the fans for the support, as well as the Aces franchise for taking a chance on her.

"Thankful & grateful, my heart is absolutely full! I came to this organization wanting one thing: a championship. And we did it! The season had so many ups and downs, especially when I was injured for half of it. But I'm so proud of how I came back and had the best support system in the world while doing so!" Gustafson wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Megan Gustafson, who signed a two-year, $190,820 deal with the Las Vegas Aces last season, is going to be a free agent at the end of the season. Nevertheless, she had a big year on and off the court. She got engaged to her boyfriend, David DiLeo, and published her first children's book about her dog, Pancake.

A'ja Wilson was one of many who commented on Gustafson's post. The four-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion was so happy to see that Pancake's mother has won a ring.

Ad
"PANCAKE'S MOMMA IS A CHAMPPPP," Wilson wrote.
A&#039;ja Wilson commented on Megan Gustafson&#039;s post. (Photo: @megangustafson10 on IG)
A'ja Wilson commented on Megan Gustafson's post. (Photo: @megangustafson10 on IG)

Gustafson played in all four games in the WNBA Finals, averaging 11.0 minutes per game. Wilson, on the other hand, was putting up numbers against the helpless Phoenix Mercury en route to the Aces' third championship in four seasons.

Ad

Becky Hammon makes huge statement about A'ja Wilson

Becky Hammon makes huge statement about A&#039;ja Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)
Becky Hammon makes huge statement about A'ja Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)

After winning their third WNBA title in four years together, Becky Hammon dropped a big statement about A'ja Wilson. Hammon doesn't care about the debate about the players who should be on the league's Mt. Rushmore.

Ad
"You have your Mount Rushmore, she's alone on Everest," Hammon said, according to ESPN. "There's no one around."

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to win the league MVP, WNBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in a season. She also won the scoring title after leading the league with 23.6 points per game. She's only 29 years old, so there's more time to add to her already legendary resume.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications