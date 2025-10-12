"PANCAKE'S MOMMA IS A CHAMPPPP" - A'ja Wilson melts over $190,820 teammate in unforgettable reaction

Reigning 2025 NBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson was hyped for teammate Megan Gustafson, who won her first championship with the Las Vegas Aces. Gustafson penned a long message on social media, with Wilson giving an unforgettable reaction. In an Instagram post, Gustafson celebrated his big year that was capped off by winning a WNBA title. She thanked the fans for the support, as well as the Aces franchise for taking a chance on her. &quot;Thankful &amp; grateful, my heart is absolutely full! I came to this organization wanting one thing: a championship. And we did it! The season had so many ups and downs, especially when I was injured for half of it. But I'm so proud of how I came back and had the best support system in the world while doing so!&quot; Gustafson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMegan Gustafson, who signed a two-year, $190,820 deal with the Las Vegas Aces last season, is going to be a free agent at the end of the season. Nevertheless, she had a big year on and off the court. She got engaged to her boyfriend, David DiLeo, and published her first children's book about her dog, Pancake. A'ja Wilson was one of many who commented on Gustafson's post. The four-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion was so happy to see that Pancake's mother has won a ring. &quot;PANCAKE'S MOMMA IS A CHAMPPPP,&quot; Wilson wrote. A'ja Wilson commented on Megan Gustafson's post. (Photo: @megangustafson10 on IG)Gustafson played in all four games in the WNBA Finals, averaging 11.0 minutes per game. Wilson, on the other hand, was putting up numbers against the helpless Phoenix Mercury en route to the Aces' third championship in four seasons. Becky Hammon makes huge statement about A'ja WilsonBecky Hammon makes huge statement about A'ja Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)After winning their third WNBA title in four years together, Becky Hammon dropped a big statement about A'ja Wilson. Hammon doesn't care about the debate about the players who should be on the league's Mt. Rushmore. &quot;You have your Mount Rushmore, she's alone on Everest,&quot; Hammon said, according to ESPN. &quot;There's no one around.&quot;Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to win the league MVP, WNBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in a season. She also won the scoring title after leading the league with 23.6 points per game. She's only 29 years old, so there's more time to add to her already legendary resume.