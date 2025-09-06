  • home icon
  "Pattern of behavior": WNBA fans revisit Kim Mulkey suspending Angel Reese for causing locker room drama amid Sky controversy

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 06, 2025 12:47 GMT
&quot;Pattern of behavior&quot;: WNBA fans revisit Kim Mulkey suspending Angel Reese for causing locker room drama amid Sky controversy (Source: Imagn)
Angel Reese’s recent outburst at her team has drawn widespread attention, with many criticizing how she treated her teammates. Fans have also recalled a similar incident at LSU when she was suspended by Kim Mulkey for locker room drama.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted this moment from her collegiate days, explaining how this isn't the first time Reese has done something to upset the locker room.

"LSU told Angel Reese to go pound sand for a couple weeks," the fan wrote. "This isn't new for her. It's who she is. It's who she'll continue to be. That's what teams and players will need to take into account when deciding if they want to sign up for that."
WNBA fans gathered in the comments section and revisited this incident.

"She really the Dwight Howard of the W," another fan said.
"Even during this season Kim stopped showing up to games to support. She’s a great role player but let’s social media get to her head. She's just not a player you can build a team around let alone a franchise. She brings rebounds and marketing, not face of the franchise," a fan said.
The controversy surrounding Angel Reese stemmed from her recent comments on the Sky's horrible season. During an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, the forward talked about where she went off on her franchise.

"I'm not settling for the same s*it we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."
Reese also hinted she’d consider leaving the Sky if the team doesn’t improve next season. Her remarks reportedly irritated teammates, leading to her suspension for the first half of Sunday’s game against the Aces.

Angel Reese apologizes to her teammates amid controversy

The controversy around Angel Reese’s remarks has sparked wide discussion among fans and analysts. After criticizing her team publicly, Reese issued an apology following their 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

During the post-game conference, Reese retracted her statement, claiming her words were "taken out of context."

"I don't think I'm frustrated, I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

Although suspended for the game against the Aces, the question remains whether Reese can regain her team’s trust. Only time will tell.

