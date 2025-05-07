Paul Skenes' girlfriend Livvy Dunne joins fans in swooning over Cameron Brink's sunlit jewelry shoot

Back in November, it was announced that Cameron Brink will be featured in Sports Illustrated's iconic swimsuit edition this year. While giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come, she had a small interaction with another notable name in women's sports.

Ad

Aside from being the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink has built a strong brand off the court since turning pro. Aside from landing the SI swimsuit gig, she's also launched her own podcast with Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cameron Brink posted a handful of pictures from one of her photo shoots for Sports Illustrated. The LA Sparks forward is donning an all-white bathing suit and some gold jewelry on her wrist.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As expected, fans began pouring in to react to Brink's latest post. Among those found in the comment section was Livvy Dunne. She was part of the swimsuit edition last year while wrapping up her college career at LSU. Dunne is most known for her sizable social media following, along with being in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne comment

The swimsuit edition is set to come out sometime in the spring, but an official date has not been announced. In the meantime, Brink is gearing up to bounce back from her rookie campaign in the WNBA that was cut short due to an ACL injury. As of now, the former No. 2 pick is on track to return to action in June.

Ad

Cameron Brink reveals DM she received from Magic star Paolo Banchero

As mentioned previously, Cameron Brink's rookie season lasted just 15 games before she was sidelined for the year. While speaking about it recently on her podcast, she revealed a message an NBA All-Star sent her for how she handled it.

Brink tore her ACL in the opening minutes of a matchup with the Connecticut Sun back in June. She lost her footing while driving to the basket and proceeded to go crashing to the floor. Her teammates then helped her up, where she immediately hobbled to the bench. Upon reaching the sidelines, two trainers picked up Brink and carried her to the locker room.

Ad

During an episode of her Straight to Cam podcast last week, Cameron Brink looked back on that moment. She also revealed that Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero messaged her to applaud how she was able to walk off the court on her own merit.

"Paolo Banchero, he plays for the Magic," Brink said. "He DM'ed me and he was like it was really gangster of you to walk off on your own."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Roughly a year removed from this devastating injury, Brink is ready to return to action and be a two-way force for the Sparks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More