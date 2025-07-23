"Pay her what she's worth": WNBA fans brutally roast Angel Reese after major blunder in matchup with Napheesa Collier
Angel Reese faced massive trolling from WNBA fans after committing an unexpected travel violation against Napheesa Collier on Tuesday. Playing the point forward role at the top of the key, Reese was guarded by the former Defensive Player of the Year during a possession in the second quarter.
The Sky star was trying to scope out her options to pass the ball, and she walked back without putting the ball on the floor after solid pressure from Collier. The refs immediately blew the whistle, adding to Reese's heavy-turnover game. She had nine on the night, with just three assists, in a 91-68 loss.
Reese had been efficient before the All-Star break, showing tremendous improvement in her finishing and passing. The Sky relied on her, but Tuesday wasn't her night.
However, WNBA fans didn't hold back in mocking the two-time All-Star after her unforced error on Tuesday. One fan sarcastically mentioned the WNBPA's "Pay us what you owe us" slogan:
