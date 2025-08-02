"People are gonna rail on me" - Cheryl Reeve shrugs off backlash after Napheesa Collier gets hurt in Lynx’s 53-pt blowout against Aces

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve responded to the backlash she received following Napheesa Collier's injury. The MVP frontrunner suffered an apparent ankle injury during the Lynx's 111-58 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.Collier's injury occurred with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter. She stepped awkwardly on teammate Alanna Smith's foot while trailing a fast-break play. Collier remained on the floor for some time before being helped to the locker room.Reeve received backlash on her decision to leave Collier in the game, considering a 43-point lead (92-49) at that point. In the postgame press conference, Reeve said she has no regret about still having Collier on the court despite a massive lead.&quot;No, I don't think about those things,&quot; Reeve said. &quot;It's the third quarter of a game on someone else's floor. I don't think the game is over, I don't think like that. She had a sub there, and she wasn't gonna play in the fourth quarter. Sometimes these things happen. I get it, people are gonna rail on me, and that's part of sitting in the seat that I'm sitting in.&quot;But we did what we think is right, and sometimes these things happen and unfortunate. And I hope that she'll be OK.&quot;Following the play, Collier attempted to stand, but sat back down as she was noticeably in pain. She was helped by Minnesota's athletic trainer to the locker room. The five-time WNBA All-Star was eventually ruled out of the rest of the game midway through the final period.Napheesa Collier finished the game with 18 points, five assists and three rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range) in 26 minutes. With the win, the Lynx improved to 24-5 and have strengthened their hold on the No. 1 spot.Cheryl Reeve says it's 'too early' to assess Napheesa Collier's injuryThe Minnesota Lynx's 53-point victory is the largest road win in WNBA history. However, it was arguably overshadowed by the setback to Lynx star Napheesa Collier.In the postgame press conference, Cheryl Reeve said that the seven-year veteran will undergo testing in the coming days.&quot;She was in the locker room with us, but as protocol, tomorrow or whatever chance we get, we’ll continue to evaluate and examine images, all that good stuff,&quot; Reeve said.The league-leading Lynx will return to action on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. Reeve said it is unclear if Collier will travel with the team to Seattle or return to Minnesota.&quot;It’s just way too early,&quot; Reeve said. &quot;At this point in time, I don’t know exactly what’s happening.&quot;Napheesa Collier has been the favorite to win the WNBA MVP award this season. In 25 games, she is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game on 53.7% shooting.