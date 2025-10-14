  • home icon
  "People gotta eat their wordsssssss": Chelsea Gray delivers befitting response to naysayer after 4th WNBA title

"People gotta eat their wordsssssss": Chelsea Gray delivers befitting response to naysayer after 4th WNBA title

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:27 GMT
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
"People gotta eat their wordsssssss": Chelsea Gray delivers befitting response to naysayer after 4th WNBA title. [photo: Imagn]

Las Vegas Aces star guard Chelsea Gray was emotional on Friday when her team won the 2025 WNBA Championship. Gray, who delivered two crucial 3-pointers in the series-clinching Game 4 victory, shed tears as she celebrated with family members and fans. Gray now has four championships in her career, the most among active players.

On Monday, Gray pushed back against the Aces’ critics:

“Fewffffff we da champs. People gotta eat their wordsssssss.”
The Las Vegas Aces entered the 2025 campaign as one of the favorites to win the championship. Instead of living up to their lofty billing, they struggled in the first two months of the season. They had some embarrassing losses that had some fans predicting they would not sniff the championship.

Chelsea Gray and Co. went to Indiana in early July to face the Caitlin Clark-less Fever. The Aces were drubbed 81-54, prompting even their coach, Becky Hammon, to question their effort and pride. After the scathing remarks, the Aces seemed to have found their footing until they ran into the Minnesota Lynx, who whipped them 111-58.

Unknown to everyone, the Aces would turn their season around after the humiliation in front of their home fans. They would not lose again to close the regular season, racking up 16 straight wins. From struggling to stay above .500, they surged to a 30-14 record for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Chelsea Gray played a key role that helped the Aces’ sprint to the finish line.

Chelsea Gray showed she remains clutch as ever

Chelsea Gray had a slow start to the playoffs by her standards. She averaged 6.0 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in her first two games of the 2025 WNBA postseason. The rest of the way, she put up 12.0 ppg, 7.2 apg and 3.6 rpg.

A’ja Wilson was the dominant force that occupied the Phoenix Mercury defense, but it was Gray who guided the team with her poise and leadership. The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP also stepped up defensively when needed most. She helped contain Mercury gunner Kahleah Copper before the sweet-shooting guard exploded in the third quarter of Game 4.

Chelsea Gray played his best in the championship-clinching game. She delivered 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Gray hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter when it seemed like the Mercury had taken the momentum.

Edited by Michael Macasero
