"People just constantly tearing you down": A'ja Wilson's $203,000 Aces teammate breaks silence on mental toll of nasty side hate

A'ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces teammate, Kiah Stokes, appeared for roughly 40 seconds in the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury. In four postseason appearances, she averaged 2.8 minutes per outing. Despite the Aces sweeping past the Mercury for the championship, Stokes earned flak for her limited time on the floor.

On Monday, Stokes, whose two-year, $203,000 contract with the Aces ended a few days ago, shared her experience facing online criticism:

“Social media is terrible, and it’s really hard to feel good about yourself when you have people just constantly tearing you down. …. I had just to take a break, control what I can control. … I really need a mental reset.”

Stokes continued that most of the criticism came from fans who don’t know what happens behind just playing on the court. She added that she did everything the team asked her to do, whether she had playing time or not. Stokes explained that although she spends her time on the bench always, she was on the “ears” of A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces stars.

Kiah Stokes averaged 20.0 minutes per game in the Aces’ first 15 games. As the Aces struggled, she lost her place in the starting five and averaged 8.2 mpg to close out the regular season.

After helping the Aces capture their third championship in four years, Stokes plans to enjoy her vacation and play for Athletic United.

The Aces built a dynasty after drafting A'ja Wilson

The San Antonio Stars relocated to Las Vegas, where they became known as the Aces before the 2018 WNBA season. In a no-brainer decision in April, the team made former South Carolina star, A'ja Wilson the No. 1 pick.

The Aces missed the playoffs in Wilson’s rookie year but have been a fixture in the postseason since then. More than becoming playoff regulars, they became a juggernaut behind the lefty forward/center.

Since A'ja Wilson’s sophomore year, the Aces have reached at least the semis. During that stretch, they won three championships in four finals appearances. The Aces’ success reflected on Wilson’s individual accomplishments. She was a unanimous MVP in 2024 and retained it this year to become the first time four-time winner of the award.

Wilson is the foundation of the Aces’ dynasty.

