"PEOPLE OVER PROFIT" - Sun's Natasha Cloud doubles down on criticism of President Donald Trump's latest move 

Connecticut Sun guard Natasha Cloud recently spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to get rid of multiple government programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Specifically, the nine-year WNBA veteran told the Associated Press on Thursday that those in power in the U.S. have set aside concern for human welfare in favor of financial profit.

Cloud then went on X to double down on her message of social justice. Quote-posting a Fox News article that covered her earlier comments to the media, Cloud also grabbed the opportunity to take a shot at her critics:

"Next time @ me with yall scary asses and fixed political narrative," Cloud wrote in the caption of her post. "PEOPLE OVER PROFIT."

As stated in the Fox News article, Cloud bemoaned her country's status quo in which powerful institutions are "working as they were always intended to work." More specifically, the three-time All-Defensive Team selection called out what she considered to be the country's inherent bias towards certain citizens:

"It’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men," Cloud said.

While Cloud acknowledged the reality of the "business aspect" that has dominated her country for so long, she claimed that the U.S. has given less priority to the "human aspect."

The Fox News article also noted Cloud's past involvement in social activism. Five years ago, Cloud sat out an entire WNBA season to focus on community reform. She also participated in the George Floyd protests that made headlines at the time.

Natasha Cloud to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: "We want our money and we want it now"

Cloud has also used her platform to spotlight the issue of WNBA players' compensation. Staying true to her approach in addressing social justice issues, she was direct and unapologetic in her message.

According to WNBA writer Myles Erlich, she made it a point to address WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert directly:

"We want our money and we want it now. In my ten years in the W, we’ve grown so much, but still have room to grow," Cloud said. "Just prioritize the players."

Cloud also said that the WNBA can take a page out of Unrivaled's playbook, as the new 3x3 league has placed emphasis on giving highly competitive salaries to its players.

