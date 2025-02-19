Phantom BC vs Laces BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 18) | 2025 Unrivaled

Phantom BC got another shot at Laces BC on Tuesday. The Satou Sabally-led team hoped to rebound after an 83-48 drubbing at the hands of the Laces in mid-January. Sabrina Ionescu, who did not play in the first meeting, showed up in the rematch.

The first quarter was a seesaw battle until Laces got separation behind Kayla McBride, who had six points. Stefanie Dolson and Natisha Hiedeman supported her with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals combined. Without Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young, Laces held a 19-13 lead after one quarter.

Phantom played the second quarter with better efficiency than the first. Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 20 first-half points. Ionescu also had nine rebounds, one assist and one steal to help her team cut the Laces' lead to 41-37 at halftime.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton came off the bench to give the Laces a boost with 11 first-half points. Kayla McBride and Stefanie Dolson combined for 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Phantom BC vs Laces BC Player Stats and Box Score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Satou Sabally 10 3 0 0 0 Sabrina Ionescu 10 9 1 1 0 Natasha Cloud 6 2 6 0 0 Katie Lou Samuelson 5 3 1 1 0 Brittney Griner 6 2 0 0 3 Marina Mabrey - - - - - - - - -

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kayla McBride 10 6 4 1 0 Stefanie Dolson 6 4 1 1 0 Natisha Hiedeman 8 4 4 2 0 Kiki Jefferson 6 1 0 0 0 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton 11 1 0 0 0 Alyssa Thomas - - - - - - - - - Kate Martin - - - - - - - - - Tiffany Hayes - - - - - - - - - Jackie Young - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

