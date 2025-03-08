  • home icon
Phantom BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 08, 2025 00:53 GMT
Mist v Phantom - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
The Laces BC faced the Phantom BC on Friday's Unrivaled action (Image Source: Getty)

The Laces BC faced the Phantom BC in the first game of Unrivaled's two-game slate on Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Coming into the game, both teams are at the bottom of the standings. Laces (5-7) are in a three-way tie for the No. 3 spot. They are on a four-game losing skid. Meanwhile, Phantom is last with a 3-9 record and are in the midst of three consecutive loses.

Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes started the game for Laces, while Phantom's starting trio is Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samuelson and Marina Mabrey.

Phantom BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score

Laces BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kayla McBride15350005-113-91-1
Tiffany Hayes2520021-90-60-0
Alyssa Thomas2810011-40-00-0
Jackie Young2310001-50-30-0
Stefanie Dolson12320005-52-20-0
Kate MartinDNP--------
Kiki JeffersonDNP--------
Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Brittney Griner9500003-51-11-1
Marina Mabrey7320003-101-50-0
Katie Lou Samuelson2011001-20-00-1
Satou Sabally7101002-61-21-1
Natasha Cloud2301101-30-20-0
Natisha Hiedeman2300001-50-20-0
Sabrina IonescuDNP--------
Phantom BC vs. Laces BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Laces BC had a 13-10 lead over the Phantom BC. Kayla McBride scored nine (3-for-6 shooting) of the Laces' 13 points.

Stefanie Dolson scored all of her 12 points in the second period to help the Laces extend their lead to 33-29 heading into the break. McBride already had 15 points and five assists. On the other end, Brittney Griner had nine points and five rebounds at the half.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
