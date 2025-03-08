Phantom BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Laces BC faced the Phantom BC in the first game of Unrivaled's two-game slate on Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.
Coming into the game, both teams are at the bottom of the standings. Laces (5-7) are in a three-way tie for the No. 3 spot. They are on a four-game losing skid. Meanwhile, Phantom is last with a 3-9 record and are in the midst of three consecutive loses.
Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes started the game for Laces, while Phantom's starting trio is Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samuelson and Marina Mabrey.
Phantom BC vs. Laces BC game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Laces BC had a 13-10 lead over the Phantom BC. Kayla McBride scored nine (3-for-6 shooting) of the Laces' 13 points.
Stefanie Dolson scored all of her 12 points in the second period to help the Laces extend their lead to 33-29 heading into the break. McBride already had 15 points and five assists. On the other end, Brittney Griner had nine points and five rebounds at the half.