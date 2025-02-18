Phantom BC vs Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 18 | Unrivaled 2025

The Unrivaled 3v3 competition resumes with a matchup between the Phantom BC and the Laces BC. The Phantoms, currently fifth in the standings with a 2-5 record, will face off against the second-place Laces, who boast a 4-3 record.

The Phantoms and Laces will meet for the second time this season. In their initial matchup on Jan. 18, the Laces BC dominated, winning 83-48. Kayla McBride paced the Laces BC with a game-high 28 points, adding six rebounds and five assists.

Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty champion, led the Phantoms with 18 points. She also added four rebounds and two assists in the losing effort.

Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and fans can catch the game via TNT.

Phantom BC vs Lace BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Phantom BC is currently in a two-game losing skid and faces a daunting task in its upcoming matchup. To upset the formidable Laces BC, the Phantoms, and its players will need to elevate its performance beyond its current level.

Here is the Phantom BC roster:

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury)

Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Natasha Cloud (Connecticut Sun)

Katie Lou Samuelson

Brittney Griner (Atlanta Dream)

Phantom BC predicted starting lineup:

The Phantoms are expected to stick with the same starting three that lost 94-76 to the undefeated Lunar Owls on Feb. 7.

Satou Sabally (forward), Sabrina Ionescu (guard) and Brittney Grinney (center). Sabrina recorded 13 points, five rebounds and one assist in the loss. Sabally had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Griner recorded 23 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Phantom BC depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Marina Mabrey

Laces BC roster

The Laces BC is currently stuck in a three-game losing streak. The upcoming matchup against the Phantoms presents a prime opportunity for the team to halt their skid and get back on track.

Here is the Laces' complete roster:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Golden State Valkyries)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Laces BC predicted starting lineup

The Laces are projected to go with the same lineup that lost 83-69 against the Rose BC on Feb. 1.

Stefanie Dolson (center), Kayla McBride (guard) and Tiffany Hayes (forward). In the game against the Rose BC, Dolson recorded 11 points, four rebounds and one assist, while Tiffany Hayes came up with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists while McBride recorded 20 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Laces BC depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Kayla McBride Tiffany Hayes Stefanie Dolson Jackie Young Alyssa Thomas Kate Martin

