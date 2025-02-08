  • home icon
Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Feb. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 08, 2025 00:36 GMT
The Phantom BC took on the undefeated Lunar Owls BC in the first game of Friday's Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Lunar Owls, led by Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier, has been the best team in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league. On the other hand, Phantom is tied with four other teams with a 2-4 record.

Lunar Owls started its usual three of Collier, Allisha Grey and Sylar Diggins-Smith. For Phantom, Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner.

Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Sabrina Ionescu5200002-31-10-0
Brittney Griner9000014-50-01-1
Satou Sabally0221010-20-10-0
Katie Lou Samuelson8000003-42-20-0
Natasha Cloud4040011-20-11-1
Marina MabreyDNP--------

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Skylar Diggins-Smith4120001-20-11-1
Allisha Gray9110012-32-31-1
Napheesa Collier7111002-41-21-1
Courtney Williams4210002-30-00-0
Shakira Austin8200002-30-02-2
Cameron BrinkDNP--------

Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game summary

Phantom BC's Brittney Griner started the game scoring her team's first nine points (4-for-5 shooting). But at the end of the first seven minutes, Lunar Owls BC led Phantom, 32-26.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
