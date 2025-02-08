Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Feb. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Phantom BC took on the undefeated Lunar Owls BC in the first game of Friday's Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.
Lunar Owls, led by Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier, has been the best team in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league. On the other hand, Phantom is tied with four other teams with a 2-4 record.
Lunar Owls started its usual three of Collier, Allisha Grey and Sylar Diggins-Smith. For Phantom, Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner.
Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game summary
Phantom BC's Brittney Griner started the game scoring her team's first nine points (4-for-5 shooting). But at the end of the first seven minutes, Lunar Owls BC led Phantom, 32-26.
This is a developing story.
