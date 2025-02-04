Phantom BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

Phantom BC took on Mist BC for the second time this season on Monday. The Satou Sabally-led team snapped out of a 0-2 opening to Unrivaled with a 74-69 win against Mist on Jan. 24. Phantom could extend a modest two-game winning run with another victory.

Sabally and Brittney Griner combined for 10 points in the first quarter. Sabrina Ionescu added two points, three rebounds and two assists. Marina Mabrey continues to watch from the sidelines due to an injury.

DiJonai Carrington and Jewell Loyd started hot for Mist. Loyd had seven points while Carrington had five, helping their team to an 18-14 first-quarter lead.

Mist threatened to turn the game into a rout but Phantom had a little surge to end the second quarter. Rickea Jackson and Breanna Stewart pushed Mist to a 40-29 halftime lead.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Natasha Cloud 2 4 2 1 0 Satou Sabally 11 3 1 0 0 Sabrina Ionescu 8 4 4 0 0 Katie Lou Samuelson 0 3 0 1 0 Brittney Griner 8 4 2 0 2 Marina Mabrey DNP - - - - - - - -

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jewell Loyd 11 3 0 0 0 Rickea Jackson 12 3 0 0 1 Breanna Stewart 9 8 4 1 0 Courtney Vandersloot 0 2 1 1 0 Aaliyah Edwards 0 4 0 0 1 DiJonai Carrington 8 0 0 0 0 NaLyssa Smith DNP - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

