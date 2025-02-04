  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Phantom BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

Phantom BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 04, 2025 01:12 GMT
Phantom BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score for Feb. 3 game. [photo: @unrivaledbasketball/IG]
Phantom BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score for Feb. 3 game. [photo: @unrivaledbasketball/IG]

Phantom BC took on Mist BC for the second time this season on Monday. The Satou Sabally-led team snapped out of a 0-2 opening to Unrivaled with a 74-69 win against Mist on Jan. 24. Phantom could extend a modest two-game winning run with another victory.

Sabally and Brittney Griner combined for 10 points in the first quarter. Sabrina Ionescu added two points, three rebounds and two assists. Marina Mabrey continues to watch from the sidelines due to an injury.

DiJonai Carrington and Jewell Loyd started hot for Mist. Loyd had seven points while Carrington had five, helping their team to an 18-14 first-quarter lead.

also-read-trending Trending

Mist threatened to turn the game into a rout but Phantom had a little surge to end the second quarter. Rickea Jackson and Breanna Stewart pushed Mist to a 40-29 halftime lead.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Natasha Cloud24210
Satou Sabally113100
Sabrina Ionescu84400
Katie Lou Samuelson0 3 010
Brittney Griner8 4 202
Marina MabreyDNP- -------

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Jewell Loyd113000
Rickea Jackson123001
Breanna Stewart98410
Courtney Vandersloot02110
Aaliyah Edwards0 4 001
DiJonai Carrington8 0 000
NaLyssa SmithDNP- -------

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी