Phantom BC vs Rose BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC will take on the Rose BC at the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league on Monday with both clubs battling to solidify their place in the semifinals of the competition.

Ad

The Rose are coming off an impressive nine-point win over the Lunar Owls on Friday to improve to a 5-4 record and move up to third-place. A vital win for the Phantom over the Vinyl on Saturday keeps them in the race with a 3-6 record.

There will be plenty of star talent on display when the two teams meet at the Wayfair Arena. Angel Reese, the WNBA's leading rebounder in 2024, is set to take the court for the Rose BC. She will be accompanied by WNBA All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray. Guard Sabrina Ionescu, who has been outstanding at the tournament, will be the headline name for the Phantom.

Ad

Trending

Phantom BC vs Rose BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Rae Burrell of the Vinyl battles for possession with Lexie Hull and Angel Reese of the Rose at Wayfair Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Phantom coach Adam Harrington has had to deal with injury issues throughout the tournament and has had to adjust his starting group over the competition. A calf injury to Marina Mabrey early in the tournament saw he miss several games. Ionescu has also played in only seven of the team's nine games.

Ad

Expect to see the Phantom come out with a starting three that includes Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner.

Phantom BC depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Sabrina Ionescu Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Marina Mabrey

Ad

The Rose BC had a tough start to the competition, losing four of their first five games. The club has bounced back with four consecutive wins, with Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray playing a major role in the team's midseason revival.

Coach Nola Henry will likely begin the game with a starting three that includes Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Cooper and Angel Reese.

Rose BC depth chart:

Guards Forwards Center Kahleah Coopers Angel Reese Azurá Stevens Chelsea Gray Lexie Hull Brittney Sykes

Ad

Phantom BC vs Rose BC players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu has had the hot hand for Phantom BC over the last few weeks. The WNBA champion finished with 22 points in her last outing, shooting 9-for-22 from the field to guide her team to a 79-72 win over the Vinyl. At Unrivaled, she is averaging 18.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 4.3 apg.

Rose star Angel Reese is coming off a strong performance against the Lunar Owls on Friday. The 6-foot-3 forward dominated the boards, finishing with an incredible 21 rebounds. She also chipped in with 22 points, two assists, a steal and a block.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback