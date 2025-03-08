Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for March 8 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC will take on Phantom BC on Saturday in one of the final regular-season games of the inaugural edition of the 3-on-3 Unrivaled women's basketball tournament.

Ad

With the playoffs around the corner (March 16), the Vinyl will be desperate for a win as they look to edge their way into the final playoff spot. Teresa Weatherspoon's team has a 5-7 record on the season, and are tied with Mist in fourth position. Only four of the six teams in the league will qualify for the knockout round.

A loss to the Laces on March 7 means the Phantom BC are officially eliminated from the playoffs. They go into Saturday's game at the bottom of the standing with a 3-10 record. The game against the Vinyl will be their final game of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC Preview

Brittney Sykes of the Rose drives to the basket against Rae Burrell of the Vinyl BC during the Unrivaled league at Wayfair Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Phantom and Vinyl have already met twice this season with the teams splitting the regular-season series 1-1.

Ad

On Jan. 20, Dearica Hamby led the Vinyl to a 84-69 victory to record their second win of the competition. The talented forward finished with 22 points, shooting an incredible 9-11 from the field. Hamby also chipped in with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

On Feb. 22, the Phantom levelled the series with a 79-72 win. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the team's standout player on that occasion, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Over the first 12 games of the competition, Hamby and Rhyne Howard have been the key players for the Vinyl. Hamby leads the team in scoring with 21.8 points per game. Only Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride are averaging more points at Unrivaled.

Howard, who is a two-time WNBA All-Star, is having a strong season as well, averaging 20.2 ppg, 5.2, rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.5 spg.

The Phantom have turned to Brittney Griner to carry the offense during the competition. The 10-time WNBA All-Star is averaging 16.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 1.3 apg.

Ad

Ionescu, who recently won the WNBA championship with the New York Liberty, has also been outstanding when available. However, she has only featured in nine games this season.

Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineup

The Phantom BC have had to shift around their starting three throughout the competition due to injuries and Sabrina Ionescu's availability issues. With Ionescu out for Saturday's clash, expect to see a starting group consisting of, Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samuelson and Marina Mabrey.

Ad

The Vinyl have been consistent with their starters over the first 12 games. With a playoff spot on the line, expect them to come out with a strong lineup. Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard should take the court for the Vinyl.

Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC prediction

The Vinyl BC have a lot to play for on Saturday with the team looking to hold off the Mist to secure the final playoff spot. The Vinyl won their first two games of the competition, but have struggled since. However, with the Phantom already out of playoff contention, expect to see the Vinyl win this matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback