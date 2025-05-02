"Phee with Jordan Brand now?": Napheesa Collier sends fans scrambling as she seemingly swaps swoosh for the Jumpman in stunning move

Napheesa Collier sent basketball fans scrambling for answers after she was seen donning new sneakers in an Instagram video shared by the Minnesota Lynx. On Thursday, the Lynx posted a clip of Collier dancing with teammate Courtney Williams and the team's mascot, Lynx Prowl, while the rest of their teammates cheered them on.
In the video, Collier could be seen wearing sneakers that looked like the Jumpman shoes.
On seeing the post, fans reacted on X as many inquired if the WNBA star has struck a deal with Jordan Brand lately.
"Phee with Jordan Brand now? 🤔," one fan wrote while quoting a post showing Collier piggybacking teammate Christyn Williams.
"Hmm… Phee rocking Jordan Brand? 👀👀," another fan wrote.
"Oh I’m gonna cry this is adorable love them 😭❤️," wrote one fan.
"STOP THATS SO CUTE 🥹🥹," another fan commented.
"Looking like Phee left Nike for Jordan Brand," wrote another fan.
"Seriously awesome human being…and a great basketball player…LFG Lynx," commented another fan.
As the 2025 season inches closer, Napheesa Collier will look to build on last year's performances for the Lynx. She averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.2% in 2024.
Napheesa Collier believes the 2024 Finals loss will keep Lynx focused next season
Ahead of the 2025 season, Napheesa Collier talked about losing last year's WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty and how it could be an advantage for the team next season.
She spoke to the media during an interview at the team's training camp at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.
"It's really nice to have all the same people as last year," she said. "But again, those building blocks are so crucial, and I think it would be easy to be complacent in that. But honestly, I think the loss last year is what's keeping us from going to that complacency spot where we know that we worked so hard last year.
"We didn't accomplish what we wanted, so that means we have to work even harder if we want a different outcome for this year."
The 28-year-old guard and her teammates would like to get back to the WNBA Finals this year and finish the job.