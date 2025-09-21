"Phee NEVER winning MVP": Fans react as A’ja Wilson beats Napheesa Collier to win record fourth MVP crown

Despite her solid performance this season, Napheesa Collier couldn’t beat out A’ja Wilson, who was named the 2025 WNBA MVP on Saturday. This marks the fourth time that Wilson has won the trophy, giving her the most MVPs in league history.Wilson was key on both ends of the floor for the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, with her team finishing second in the league. Her defensive contributions earned her Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors alongside the Lynx’s Alanna Smith.Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She was also efficient, shooting 53.1%, including 40.3% from 3-point range and 90.6% from the line, giving her 50-40-90 splits.She missed out on the MVP award despite her stellar contributions, sparking strong reactions from fans on social media.Fans reacted to the MVP announcement, joking that Napheesa Collier would never win the award. Others suggested that the Lynx forward had been “robbed.” Here are the most notable reactions from social media:Flashey @itzFlasheyLINKPhee NEVER winning MVP lol - 1st seed - best player on best team - 50/40/90 (2nd ever to do) - 23ppgMello⚡️⚡️ (2-0) @MelloMambaLINK@ShamsCharania Collier ROBBEDYoung Simba @the2kmessiahLINK@ShamsCharania Wow I thought Phee was gonna winSMOOOTH👑 @TripleOSmooothLINK@ShamsCharania She has been so clearly the best WNBA player in the league for yearsKJ @_HowieDooLINK@ShamsCharania @PHEEsespieces I’m sorry u were robbed 😔💔