  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "Phee NEVER winning MVP": Fans react as A’ja Wilson beats Napheesa Collier to win record fourth MVP crown

"Phee NEVER winning MVP": Fans react as A’ja Wilson beats Napheesa Collier to win record fourth MVP crown

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:56 GMT
Fans react as A&rsquo;ja Wilson beats Napheesa Collier to win record fourth MVP crown
Fans react as A’ja Wilson beats Napheesa Collier to win record fourth MVP crown (Credits: Getty)

Despite her solid performance this season, Napheesa Collier couldn’t beat out A’ja Wilson, who was named the 2025 WNBA MVP on Saturday. This marks the fourth time that Wilson has won the trophy, giving her the most MVPs in league history.

Ad

Wilson was key on both ends of the floor for the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, with her team finishing second in the league. Her defensive contributions earned her Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors alongside the Lynx’s Alanna Smith.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She was also efficient, shooting 53.1%, including 40.3% from 3-point range and 90.6% from the line, giving her 50-40-90 splits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She missed out on the MVP award despite her stellar contributions, sparking strong reactions from fans on social media.

Ad

Fans reacted to the MVP announcement, joking that Napheesa Collier would never win the award. Others suggested that the Lynx forward had been “robbed.” Here are the most notable reactions from social media:

Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications