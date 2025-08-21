"Phenomenal player": Paige Bueckers draws high praise from Cameron Brink after near-50-point, record-shattering performance

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink reflected on Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers’ historic performance on Wednesday. The Sparks recorded a thrilling 81-80 win at home, but it was Bueckers who made headlines with one of the most emphatic individual performances in WNBA history.Bueckers scored 44 points, which was the most ever by a rookie in league history and the highest by any player in the WNBA this season. After witnessing the No. 1 pick’s exhilarating display up close, Brink didn’t shy away from making her feelings absolutely clear about the Wings guard.&quot;She's a phenomenal player. Point blank period,&quot; Brink told reporters.Paige Bueckers didn’t just drop 44 points, she did so with remarkable efficiency. She shot 17 of 21 from the floor and didn’t miss a single attempt from beyond the arc. It was the first time in league history that a player scored 40 or more points on 80% shooting from the field.Meanwhile, Cameron Brink also delivered a strong performance, with her all-around contributions proving pivotal in the Sparks' win. The former No. 3 pick scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds while shooting 5 of 9 from the floor.Paige Bueckers unselfishly credits teammates after career-high outingPaige Bueckers showed her unselfish side after all but ending the Rookie of the Year debate with a scintillating performance on Wednesday. The Wings rookie applauded her teammates for doing the hard work that put her in a strong position to score.&quot;Just my teammates getting me open,&quot; Bueckers said on her teammates' impact. &quot;Screening for me, running some off-ball actions, trying to get myself open looks. Just bringing the ball up the floor. (Luisa Geiselsoder) set amazing screens for me the entire night and then my teammates just looking for me, getting me the ball, getting me open.&quot;Despite Bueckers’ brilliance, the Wings slipped to a 9-27 record and were officially eliminated from the playoff race. Meanwhile, the leading Rookie of the Year candidate will be back in action on Friday when the Wings face the Seattle Storm.