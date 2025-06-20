Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury head to the Wintrust Arena to take on the Chicago Sky in one of four WNBA games slated for Friday. Both teams are having completely different campaigns this season. The Mercury are on a roll, holding the third (10-4) position in the standings. Meanwhile, the Sky have struggled and are 11th (3-8) in the league.

This will be the second Mercury-Sky game of the season. The teams last met on May 27, with Phoenix winning 94-89. Satou Sabally was key in the win, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kitija Laksa was stellar off the bench, recording 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Sky relied on Angel Reese, who had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Ariel Atkins was also solid and had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky Injury Reports June 20

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Phoenix Mercury have two players listed on their injury report for Friday’s game against the Sky. Kahleah Copper continues to recover from an injury to her left knee and is out. Megan McConnell is also dealing with a knee injury and is expected to be out for at least 3-4 weeks, the team announced on June 4.

Chicago Sky injury report

The Sky also have two players on their injury report for Friday’s game. Moriah Jefferson has picked up a leg injury and will be out against the Mercury. Lastly, Courtney Vandersloot tore her ACL against the Indiana Fever on June 7 and will now miss the remainder of the season.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 20

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Mercury are expected to start Monique Akoa-Makani, Sami Whitcomb, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Satou Sabally.

Starters 2nd 3rd Monique Akoa-Makani Kitija Laksa

Sami Whitcomb Alexa Held

Alyssa Thomas Natasha Mack

Kathryn Westbeld Kalani Brown

Satou Sabally Murjanatu Musa



Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky are expected to start Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Starters 2nd 3rd Ariel Atkins Rachel Banham

Kia Nurse



Hailey Van Lith Michaela Onyenwere Maddy Westbeld Angel Reese Rebecca Allen

Kamilla Cardoso Elizabeth Williams



