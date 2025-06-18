Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun matchup was the lone game on the WNBA's Wednesday night schedule. The two teams are in vastly different positions in the standings of their respective conferences.

Heading into this game, the Mercury (8-4) were second only to the Minnesota Lynx in the Western Conference. Phoenix had won three out of their last four games, including a 76-70 victory over the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend. On the other hand, the Sun (2-9) were dead last in the Eastern Conference. In this matchup against the Mercury, Connecticut looked to arrest a three-game skid.

When the dust settled, it was the Mercury that eclipsed the Sun by pulling off an 83-75 victory inside Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena.

Playing against her former team, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had a double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Phoenix also got a nice boost from their bench as Alexa Held contributed 14 points and Kitija Laksa chipped in 11 points, both on efficient shooting percentages. Satou Sabally also tallied a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mercury finished with a 40.6% shooting clip while holding the Sun to a subpar 36.8% from the field. Rookie Aneesah Morrow topscored for Connecticut with her 16-point performance, while Jacy Sheldon added 13 points off three conversions from deep. Meanwhile, Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles combined for just 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score

Mercury

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Monique Akoa Makani 5 4 0 2 0 2 6 21:11 1-3 1-3 2-2 +4 Alyssa Thomas 14 8 11 1 0 5 3 30:41 5-10 0-0 4-6 +4 Satou Sabally 12 15 1 1 1 1 2 28:59 3-11 1-5 5-6 +14 Kathryn Westbeld 4 4 2 1 1 0 1 23:21 1-4 0-3 2-2 +14 Kahleah Copper 13 1 2 1 0 0 2 22:07 2-9 2-4 7-8 +17 Kalani Brown 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 4:54 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 Alexa Held 14 2 0 2 0 2 0 20:28 5-6 2-2 2-2 +5 Natasha Mack 6 2 0 1 2 0 4 17:34 3-7 0-0 0-0 -2 Kitija Laksa 11 2 0 0 1 1 1 22:52 4-10 2-6 1-1 -14 Murjanatu Musa 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 7:50 2-4 0-0 0-0 -3

Sun

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Bria Hartley 9 1 2 0 0 0 4 18:52 2-6 2-4 3-4 -5 Marina Mabrey 8 2 7 0 2 2 3 36:54 2-11 1-5 3-3 -9 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 10 14 1 0 3 1 2 23:00 4-6 0-0 2-4 -8 Tina Charles 2 4 1 0 0 4 1 14:51 1-5 0-1 0-0 -15 Jacy Shelddon 13 0 1 0 0 3 1 23:53 5-11 3-6 0-0 -7 Kariata Diaby 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 7:03 1-3 0-0 0-0 +3 Saniya Rivers 7 1 3 1 0 1 3 22:32 2-7 0-2 3-4 +2 Lindsay Allen 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5:06 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Haley Peters 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 12:13 1-5 0-2 0-0 +1 Jaelyn Brown 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 12:43 2-3 2-3 0-0 -4 Aneesah Morrow 16 9 1 3 0 2 2 22:53 5-11 0-1 6-8 +3

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Game Summary

Right from the get-go, the Mercury unleashed their firepower, going on a 10-0 run to start the game. At the same time, Phoenix put the defensive clamps on as an Olivia Nelson-Ododa layup ended up being Connecticut's lone field goal conversion in the first six minutes of the game.

Even as the Sun picked up their scoring throughout the game, the Mercury stayed consistent on the offensive end, denying the home team any real chance to seize control. Though a Saniya Rivers free throw was able to cut Phoenix's deficit to single digits with 1:44 to go, the Mercury was able to get key stops in crunchtime to seal the eight-point win.

