Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - June 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun is the only WNBA game slated for Wednesday. The Mercury will look to grab their ninth win of the season as they prepare for the second of a four-game road trip.
Both sides have had completely different runs so far this season. The Mercury are fourth (8-4) in the standings and are riding a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Sun are 12th (2-9) and have lost three games in a row to the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Sun-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from the Mohegan Sun Arena. Fans can watch the game live on NBCS-BOS, AZFamily and NBC CT. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Mercury (-1250) vs Sun (+710)
Odds: Mercury (-13.5) vs. Sun (+13.5)
Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o155.5) vs. Sun -110 (u155.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Preview
This will be the first Mercury-Sun game of the 2025 WNBA season. After finishing third in the league in 2024, Connecticut has fallen off and is last in the Eastern Conference this season. The team has only won two games, against the Indiana Fever on May 30 (85-83) and the Atlanta Dream on June 6 (84-76).
On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury look like legitimate contenders who can give any team a run for its money over a five-game series. Satou Sabally (20.6 points and 7.9 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (14.4 points and 9.0 assists) have been key to Phoenix’s strong start.
With both players available for Wednesday’s game, the Connecticut Sun is expected to be in for a rough time at home.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineup
Sun
PG: Bria Hartley | SG: Marina Mabrey | SF: Jacy Sheldon | PF: Tina Charles | C: Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Mercury
PG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Kathryn Westbeld | C: Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Betting Tips
Satou Sabally’s points total for Wednesday’s game against the Sun sits at 20.5. This is only a touch below her season average of 20.6 points. She has been solid for Phoenix and should be able to surpass the mark. Bet on the over.
Marina Mabrey’s points prop against the Mercury is set to 16.5. This is less than her season average of 17.6 points, making it likely that she will surpass the mark on Wednesday.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction
The Mercury is expected to win Wednesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. This has been a completely different season for both sides, and home-court advantage won’t be enough for the Sun to overcome the quality gap.
Our prediction: The Mercury to win.