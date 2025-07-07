Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 7 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Dallas Wings will head to the Footprint Center to face the Phoenix Mercury in one of three WNBA games slated for Monday. This will be the third Mercury-Wings game of the 2025 season. The teams have split their first two games, with the regular season series tied at 1-1.
Coming into Monday's game, both teams are having completely different campaigns in 2025. The Wings ( 6-13) are 11th in the league, while the Mercury (12-6) is second.
But Dallas has shown promise, winning four of their last seven games off the back of stellar performances from Paige Bueckers. She is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10.
Meanwhile, the Mercury have faltered lately and are on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to the Las Vegas Aces last Sunday and the Wings on Thursday.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Injury Reports July 7
Phoenix Mercury injury report
The Mercury have three players on their injury report for Monday’s game against the Wings. Satou Sabally picked up a right ankle injury and has been ruled out against Dallas.
Lexi Held suffered a pneumothorax against the New York Liberty on June 19 and has been out since. She is making good progress on her recovery, but remains out for Monday’s game.
Lastly, Kahleah Cooper is nursing a right hamstring injury that will miss Phoenix’s upcoming matchup vs. the Wings.
Dallas Wings injury report
The Wings have four players on their injury report for Monday’s game. DiJonai Carrington is dealing with a rib injury and has been ruled out against the Mercury. Arike Ogunbowale has picked up a thumb injury and will also miss Monday’s game.
Maddy Siegrist is slowly recovering from a knee injury and put up some shots in practice on Wednesday. But her participation in Monday’s game is still in doubt.
Tyasha Harris injured her knee early this season and will now miss the remainder of 2025.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups and depth charts, July 7
Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart
The Mercury are expected to start Kitija Laksa, Monique Akoa-Makani, Sami Whitcomb, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.
Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Wings are expected to start Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder.