Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 7 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Dallas Wings will head to the Footprint Center to face the Phoenix Mercury in one of three WNBA games slated for Monday. This will be the third Mercury-Wings game of the 2025 season. The teams have split their first two games, with the regular season series tied at 1-1.

Ad

Coming into Monday's game, both teams are having completely different campaigns in 2025. The Wings ( 6-13) are 11th in the league, while the Mercury (12-6) is second.

But Dallas has shown promise, winning four of their last seven games off the back of stellar performances from Paige Bueckers. She is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Mercury have faltered lately and are on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to the Las Vegas Aces last Sunday and the Wings on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Injury Reports July 7

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Mercury have three players on their injury report for Monday’s game against the Wings. Satou Sabally picked up a right ankle injury and has been ruled out against Dallas.

Ad

Lexi Held suffered a pneumothorax against the New York Liberty on June 19 and has been out since. She is making good progress on her recovery, but remains out for Monday’s game.

Lastly, Kahleah Cooper is nursing a right hamstring injury that will miss Phoenix’s upcoming matchup vs. the Wings.

Dallas Wings injury report

The Wings have four players on their injury report for Monday’s game. DiJonai Carrington is dealing with a rib injury and has been ruled out against the Mercury. Arike Ogunbowale has picked up a thumb injury and will also miss Monday’s game.

Ad

Maddy Siegrist is slowly recovering from a knee injury and put up some shots in practice on Wednesday. But her participation in Monday’s game is still in doubt.

Tyasha Harris injured her knee early this season and will now miss the remainder of 2025.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups and depth charts, July 7

Ad

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are expected to start Kitija Laksa, Monique Akoa-Makani, Sami Whitcomb, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kitija Laksa Kiana Williams

Monique Akoa-Makani Alexa Held

Sami Whitcomb Natasha Mack

Alyssa Thomas Kalani Brown

Kathryn Westbeld Murjanatu Musa



Ad

Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Wings are expected to start Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder.

Starters 2nd 3rd Paige Bueckers Kaila Charles

Aziaha James Haley Jones

JJ Quinerly Teaira McCowan

Li Yueru Liatu King

Luisa Geiselsoder Myisha Hines-Allen



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More