Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Preview & Prediction for July 3 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings will have their third head-to-head battle this season on Wednesday. Phoenix suffered a blowout 107-92 loss in the first encounter before bouncing back with a thrilling 97-90 double-overtime win. A victory by the Mercury on the road will give them a series edge and snap a two-game losing streak.

The injury-plagued Wings have won just once in their past 14 games. Dallas, however, can pull off a surprise if overlooked. Arike Ogunbowale led her team to a spectacular 94-88 win over the recently crowned WNBA Commissioner’s Cup winners, the Minnesota Lynx late in June. Phoenix will be careful not to get complacent during Wednesday’s matchup.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas will host the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings. Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Arizona’s Family Sports and Mercury Live will air the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mercury (-210) vs. Wings (+175)

Spread: Mercury (-5.0) vs. Wings (+5.0)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o171.0 -110) vs. Wings (u171.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Game Preview

The Mercury have been having an up-and-down season on both ends of the floor. They are seventh in offensive rating and are ninth in the WNBA on the opposite end. If one side has a bad night, Phoenix will have a tough time even against an injury-decimated opponent.

Phoenix needs Brittney Griner to anchor the defense better and hopes Kahleah Copper has her touch from deep to end a two-game losing slump.

The Wings got a boost with the return of Natasha Howard after sitting over a month with an injury. Dallas, though, has been missing the services of Maddy Siegrist, Jaelyn Brown and Awak Kuier. Satou Sabally, who hasn’t played a game this season, isn’t expected to suit up until after the Olympics in Paris.

The injuries have been too tough to overcome despite superb performances from All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. If Ogunbowale has an off night and nobody steps up, the Wings could suffer another lopsided loss.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

F - Natasha Mack, C - Brittney Griner, G - Natasha Cloud, G - Kahleah Copper and G - Diana Taurasi will start for the Phoenix Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham, who started in Taurasi’s place against the Connecticut Sun two nights ago, will be the first off the bench. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan could also be inserted early if Griner or Mack gets into foul trouble.

F - Natasha Howard, C - Teaira McGowan, G - Odyssey Sims, G - Arike Ogunbowale and G - Jacy Sheldon will open the game for the Dallas Wings.

Monique Billings will likely be the first reserve to join the starters. Sevgi Uzun could also get that consideration if one of the Wings’ guards needs to be taken out.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Mercury will be on the road but they have a significant advantage in firepower. Unless they get complacent, Phoenix should roll past Dallas and the hosts’ +5.0 spread.

