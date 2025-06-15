Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for June 15 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 22 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. Sami Whitcomb had 18 points on 7-for-13, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers off the bench. Alyssa Thomas finished with 14 points and 13 assists on 7-for-11, while Kahleah Copper added 11 points on 4-for-9.
Chelsea Gray led Las Vegas with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-17. Jewell Loyd finished with 17 points and six rebounds on 6-for-11, including 3-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jackie Young added 15 points and five assists on 4-for-14 (2-for-5 from downtown).
The Mercury won their second straight game and improved to 8-4 this season. On the other hand, the Aces dropped to 5-5. Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson missed the matchup (concussion protocol).
Las Vegas will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (10-1) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Phoenix will return to action on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun (2-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score
Las Vegas Aces
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary
The game was tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter. Jackie Young scored 10 points for the Las Vegas Aces, while Jewell Loyd added seven. Alyssa Thomas led the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter with six points.
Phoenix outscored Las Vegas 23-19 to take a 43-39 lead into the halftime break. Satou Sabally scored 14 of her 18 first-half points in the second period. She shot 5-for-11, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Thomas and Sami Whitcomb added eight points apiece.
Young led the Aces with 15 points on 4-for-11 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first half. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8, while Loyd had nine points.
At the end of three quarters, the Mercury still led 60-54. Down the stretch, Las Vegas was able to bring the lead down to a one-possession game several times. However, Phoenix held on for its eighth win this season.