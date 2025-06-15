  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for June 15 | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for June 15 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 16, 2025 17:32 GMT
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
The Phoenix Mercury battled the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 22 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. Sami Whitcomb had 18 points on 7-for-13, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers off the bench. Alyssa Thomas finished with 14 points and 13 assists on 7-for-11, while Kahleah Copper added 11 points on 4-for-9.

Chelsea Gray led Las Vegas with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-17. Jewell Loyd finished with 17 points and six rebounds on 6-for-11, including 3-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jackie Young added 15 points and five assists on 4-for-14 (2-for-5 from downtown).

The Mercury won their second straight game and improved to 8-4 this season. On the other hand, the Aces dropped to 5-5. Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson missed the matchup (concussion protocol).

Las Vegas will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (10-1) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Phoenix will return to action on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun (2-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young153520214-142-55-5-4
Tiffany Mitchell40010401-21-21-2-8
Kiah Stokes014132300-50-20-0-2
Jewell Loyd176211106-113-82-2-5
Chelsea Gray2010421518-171-63-3-4
Aaliyah Nye21230010-30-12-2-1
Dana Evans40002002-60-10-0-4
Elizabeth Kitley02010210-20-00-0-4
Joyner Holmes00000100-10-00-02
Kierstan Bell82000102-32-32-20
Megan GustafsonDNP----------
A'ja WilsonDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally229321116-153-87-74
Alyssa Thomas1461332717-110-00-05
Kathryn Westbeld11021000-30-31-20
Monique Akoa Makani04131000-30-00-01
Kahleah Copper112131204-91-32-22
Sami Whitcomb182010007-144-80-04
Lexi Held31211011-71-50-07
Natasha Mack37012111-20-01-10
Kitija Laksa43210102-80-50-06
Murjanatu Musa01011000-10-00-01
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Megan McConnellDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The game was tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter. Jackie Young scored 10 points for the Las Vegas Aces, while Jewell Loyd added seven. Alyssa Thomas led the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter with six points.

Phoenix outscored Las Vegas 23-19 to take a 43-39 lead into the halftime break. Satou Sabally scored 14 of her 18 first-half points in the second period. She shot 5-for-11, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Thomas and Sami Whitcomb added eight points apiece.

Young led the Aces with 15 points on 4-for-11 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first half. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8, while Loyd had nine points.

At the end of three quarters, the Mercury still led 60-54. Down the stretch, Las Vegas was able to bring the lead down to a one-possession game several times. However, Phoenix held on for its eighth win this season.






