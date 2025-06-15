Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for June 15 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 22 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. Sami Whitcomb had 18 points on 7-for-13, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers off the bench. Alyssa Thomas finished with 14 points and 13 assists on 7-for-11, while Kahleah Copper added 11 points on 4-for-9.

Chelsea Gray led Las Vegas with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-17. Jewell Loyd finished with 17 points and six rebounds on 6-for-11, including 3-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jackie Young added 15 points and five assists on 4-for-14 (2-for-5 from downtown).

Ad

Trending

The Mercury won their second straight game and improved to 8-4 this season. On the other hand, the Aces dropped to 5-5. Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson missed the matchup (concussion protocol).

Las Vegas will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (10-1) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Phoenix will return to action on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun (2-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces

Ad

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Youn g 15 3 5 2 0 2 1 4-14 2-5 5-5 -4 Tiffany Mitchell 4 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-2 1-2 1-2 -8 Kiah Stokes 0 14 1 3 2 3 0 0-5 0-2 0-0 -2 Jewell Loyd 17 6 2 1 1 1 0 6-11 3-8 2-2 -5 Chelsea Gray 20 10 4 2 1 5 1 8-17 1-6 3-3 -4 Aaliyah Nye 2 1 2 3 0 0 1 0-3 0-1 2-2 -1 Dana Evans 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 2-6 0-1 0-0 -4 Elizabeth Kitley 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Joyner Holmes 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 Kierstan Bell 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 2-3 2-3 2-2 0 Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - - - A'ja Wilson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Mercury

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Saball y 22 9 3 2 1 1 1 6-15 3-8 7-7 4 Alyssa Thomas 14 6 13 3 2 7 1 7-11 0-0 0-0 5 Kathryn Westbeld 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-3 1-2 0 Monique Akoa Makani 0 4 1 3 1 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 Kahleah Copper 11 2 1 3 1 2 0 4-9 1-3 2-2 2 Sami Whitcomb 18 2 0 1 0 0 0 7-14 4-8 0-0 4 Lexi Held 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 1-7 1-5 0-0 7 Natasha Mack 3 7 0 1 2 1 1 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 Kitija Laksa 4 3 2 1 0 1 0 2-8 0-5 0-0 6 Murjanatu Musa 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Megan McConnell DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The game was tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter. Jackie Young scored 10 points for the Las Vegas Aces, while Jewell Loyd added seven. Alyssa Thomas led the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter with six points.

Phoenix outscored Las Vegas 23-19 to take a 43-39 lead into the halftime break. Satou Sabally scored 14 of her 18 first-half points in the second period. She shot 5-for-11, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Thomas and Sami Whitcomb added eight points apiece.

Ad

Young led the Aces with 15 points on 4-for-11 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first half. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8, while Loyd had nine points.

At the end of three quarters, the Mercury still led 60-54. Down the stretch, Las Vegas was able to bring the lead down to a one-possession game several times. However, Phoenix held on for its eighth win this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More