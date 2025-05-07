Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Phoenix Mercury took on the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City on Tuesday to open their preseason campaign. Without Diana Taurasi on the roster for the first time since 2004, the new-look Mercury embraced their new era with Alyssa Thomas leading the team.

Ad

The first quarter was a defensive struggle, which resulted in an inefficient shooting night from both teams. Phoenix's revamp roster surprisingly held up well in the opening 10 minutes against the old reliables of the Aces. The Mercury trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter.

The Mercury offense came alive in the second quarter behind Satou Sabally's scoring and Alyssa Thomas's playmaking. Acquired in the offseason, they pushed their team to a 47-46 halftime lead.

Ad

Trending

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jewell Loyd, playing her second preseason game with her new team, contributed 11 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mercury built a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Aces recovered just in time to pull even. After the 19-19 tie in the period, Phoenix only led 66-65 heading into the fourth frame.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Sabally 14 5 2 Alyssa Thomas 5 5 5 Natasha Mack 3 3 1 Kahleah Copper 6 0 2 Monique Akoa Makani 0 1 2 Alexis Prince 4 3 1 Sami Whitcomb 3 0 0 Alexa Held 3 1 0 Kathryn Westbeld 9 1 0 Kalani Brown - - - - - - - - - - Shyla Heal - - - - - - - - - - Anna Makurat - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Young 7 1 2 A'ja Wilson 14 6 3 Kiah Stokes 0 0 0 Jewell Loyd 11 1 0 Chelseas Gray 8 5 5 Crystal Bradford 4 3 1 Tiffany Mitchell 2 1 0 Aaliyah Nye 0 1 0 Kierstan Bell - - - - - - - - - - Queen Egbo - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More