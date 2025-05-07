  • home icon
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 07, 2025 03:37 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score for preseason game on Tuesday. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Mercury took on the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City on Tuesday to open their preseason campaign. Without Diana Taurasi on the roster for the first time since 2004, the new-look Mercury embraced their new era with Alyssa Thomas leading the team.

The first quarter was a defensive struggle, which resulted in an inefficient shooting night from both teams. Phoenix's revamp roster surprisingly held up well in the opening 10 minutes against the old reliables of the Aces. The Mercury trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter.

The Mercury offense came alive in the second quarter behind Satou Sabally's scoring and Alyssa Thomas's playmaking. Acquired in the offseason, they pushed their team to a 47-46 halftime lead.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jewell Loyd, playing her second preseason game with her new team, contributed 11 points.

The Mercury built a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Aces recovered just in time to pull even. After the 19-19 tie in the period, Phoenix only led 66-65 heading into the fourth frame.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally1452
Alyssa Thomas555
Natasha Mack331
Kahleah Copper602
Monique Akoa Makani012
Alexis Prince431
Sami Whitcomb300
Alexa Held310
Kathryn Westbeld910
Kalani Brown----------
Shyla Heal----------
Anna Makurat----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young712
A'ja Wilson1463
Kiah Stokes000
Jewell Loyd1110
Chelseas Gray855
Crystal Bradford431
Tiffany Mitchell210
Aaliyah Nye010
Kierstan Bell----------
Queen Egbo----------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
