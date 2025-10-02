Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces head-to-head, last five games and more for 2025 WNBA Finals

The 2025 WNBA Finals, featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, will tip off on Friday. The Aces got through the semifinals following a close call against the Indiana Fever. Meanwhile, the Mercury took down the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to book their place.

It has been a stellar season for Phoenix as it finished fourth in the standings after reshuffling its roster in the offseason. The team posted a 27-17 record and was led by Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson and the Aces closed the regular season on a 16-game win streak that saw them post the second-best record in the league (30-14). Wilson was key in Las Vegas’ solid run, averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She earned a record fourth MVP and was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year for her performance.

The Aces will look toward Wilson as they hope to grab their third championship in three years. Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas will be looking to lead the Mercury to the franchise’s fourth championship as she makes her third Finals appearance.

Phoenix’s Satou Sabally, Thomas and Kahleah Copper should prove to be formidable opponents for Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces head-to-head

Historically, the Phoenix Mercury have had the upper hand against the Las Vegas Aces, winning 48 of 92 games against them. However, during the 2025 season, Wilson and the Aces dominated the regular season series against Phoenix, winning three of four games.

Most recently, Thomas and the Mercury lost to the Aces 83-61 on Aug. 21. The other three games were close, with an average margin of 4.5 points.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Playoff Stats

The Las Vegas Aces are leading all teams in points these playoffs, scoring 87 points per game. They have also posted the highest FG% in the postseason at 48.5%.

To further contrast the Aces’ dominance, the team has also led all teams in steals (8.6) and blocks (5.6) per game. With the way Wilson and Co. are performing, they look like the team to beat in the WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury have ranked fourth in points this postseason, scoring 80.3 points per game. The team has outworked most on the glass, ranking second in rebounds in the playoffs with 38.0 per game. The Mercury have also shown incredible discipline with the ball, committing the fewest turnovers with 12.3.

Both teams have been equal when it comes to creating quality looks, dishing out 20.9 assists per game in the postseason.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Last 5 Games

The Aces have won four of their last five games against the Mercury, winning three of four matchups in 2025. The team won another game in September, close to the end of the 2024 season.

The Mercury and the Aces last met in the playoffs in 2022 during the Western Conference finals. Wilson led Las Vegas to victory en route to leading the team to the title.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Schedule

Game and Location Date and Time TV Game 1, Michelob ULTRA Arena Oct. 3, 8 p.m. EST ESPN Game 2, Michelob ULTRA Arena Oct. 5, 3 p.m. EST ABC Game 3, PHX Arena Oct. 8, 8 p.m. EST ESPN Game 4, PHX Arena Oct. 10, 8 p.m. EST ESPN Game 5*, Michelob ULTRA Arena Oct. 12, 3 p.m. EST ABC Game 6*, PHX Arena Oct. 15, 8 p.m. EST ESPN Game 7*, Michelob ULTRA Arena Oct. 17, 8 p.m. EST ESPN

* - if necessary

