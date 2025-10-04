  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Match Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 3) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Finals

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:01 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces faced in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces faced off in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aces, which won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, are looking for their third championship in four seasons. On the other hand, the Mercury are seeking their first title in 11 years.

For the first time in WNBA history, the finals will be a best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be on Sunday, before the series shifts to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kierstan Bell01000000-10-10-0-2
NaLyssa Smith96300003-70-13-4-6
A'ja Wilson02021100-00-00-0-10
Jackie Young81311103-80-32-2-12
Chelsea Gray32310101-31-20-0-5
Jewell Loyd132020006-111-40-0-3
Megan Gustafson21100001-10-00-07
Dana Evans100202004-72-20-06
Aaliyah NyeDNP----------
Cheyenne Parker-TyusDNP----------
Kiah StokesDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally92320102-41-24-410
Alyssa Thomas102610305-60-00-06
Natasha Mack43000022-30-00-04
Kahleah Copper193010006-85-62-28
Monique Akoa Makani01201100-10-10-04
Kathryn Westbeld01200000-20-20-01
Sami Whitcomb31021001-41-40-0-2
DeWanna Bonner54010102-61-20-0-6
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The Phoenix Mercury opened the game on a 10-2 run. At the end of the opening quarter, the game was tied at 21. Jewell Loyd scored eight points on 4-for-5 shooting off the bench for the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper scored seven points for Phoenix.

The Mercury outscored the Aces 29-24 in the second quarter to take a 50-45 lead into the halftime break. Copper led Phoenix in the first half with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Alyssa Thomas added 10 points and six assists on 5-for-6 shooting, while Satou Sabally chipped in nine points.

Loyd's 13 points off the bench led Las Vegas in the first half. Dana Evans added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, while A'ja Wilson had nine points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
