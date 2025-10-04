Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Match Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 3) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Finals

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces faced off in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

The Aces, which won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, are looking for their third championship in four seasons. On the other hand, the Mercury are seeking their first title in 11 years.

For the first time in WNBA history, the finals will be a best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be on Sunday, before the series shifts to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kierstan Bel l 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 NaLyssa Smith 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 3-7 0-1 3-4 -6 A'ja Wilson 0 2 0 2 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Jackie Young 8 1 3 1 1 1 0 3-8 0-3 2-2 -12 Chelsea Gray 3 2 3 1 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -5 Jewell Loyd 13 2 0 2 0 0 0 6-11 1-4 0-0 -3 Megan Gustafson 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 7 Dana Evans 10 0 2 0 2 0 0 4-7 2-2 0-0 6 Aaliyah Nye DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiah Stokes DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Sabally 9 2 3 2 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 4-4 10 Alyssa Thomas 10 2 6 1 0 3 0 5-6 0-0 0-0 6 Natasha Mack 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 2-3 0-0 0-0 4 Kahleah Copper 19 3 0 1 0 0 0 6-8 5-6 2-2 8 Monique Akoa Makani 0 1 2 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 4 Kathryn Westbeld 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1 Sami Whitcomb 3 1 0 2 1 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 -2 DeWanna Bonner 5 4 0 1 0 1 0 2-6 1-2 0-0 -6 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The Phoenix Mercury opened the game on a 10-2 run. At the end of the opening quarter, the game was tied at 21. Jewell Loyd scored eight points on 4-for-5 shooting off the bench for the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper scored seven points for Phoenix.

The Mercury outscored the Aces 29-24 in the second quarter to take a 50-45 lead into the halftime break. Copper led Phoenix in the first half with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Alyssa Thomas added 10 points and six assists on 5-for-6 shooting, while Satou Sabally chipped in nine points.

Ad

Loyd's 13 points off the bench led Las Vegas in the first half. Dana Evans added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, while A'ja Wilson had nine points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More