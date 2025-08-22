  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:49 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 21) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces faced each other again on Thursday, roughly a week after their last meeting. Alyssa Thomas and Co., which lost in Phoenix 86-83, hoped to get some payback and even the season series to 2-2. The Mercury looked to extend a two-game winning streak and end Las Vegas’ run of eight straight victories.

Thomas dropped seven points in the first quarter to help keep her team within striking distance. The Mercury’s 2-for-10 shooting from deep was a key reason they trailed 23-17 after 10 minutes.

The Aces leaned on a well-balanced attack led by Jackie Young, who had seven points and two assists. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson contributed two points, four rebounds, one block and one steal.

Las Vegas dropped an 8-1 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take control of the game. The Mercury bounced back to make the game closer before the Aces surged to a strong finish to lead 43-29 at halftime. Wilson scored eight points in the period to hand her team a significant advantage.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas973
Natasha Mack180
Satou Sabally831
Kahleah Copper601
Monique Akoa Makani201
DeWanna Bonner010
Kathryn Westbeld010
Sami Whitcomb321
Kalani Brown----------
Kitija Laksa- - --------
Kiana Williams- - --------
Lexi Held- - --------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
NaLysas Smith432
Kierstan Bell611
A'ja Wilson1081
Chelsea Gray823
Jackie Young933
Kiah Stokes020
Jewell Loyd010
Dana Evans6 0 0
Aaliyah Nye0 0 0
Megan Gustafson- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

