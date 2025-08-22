Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 21) | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces faced each other again on Thursday, roughly a week after their last meeting. Alyssa Thomas and Co., which lost in Phoenix 86-83, hoped to get some payback and even the season series to 2-2. The Mercury looked to extend a two-game winning streak and end Las Vegas’ run of eight straight victories.

Ad

Thomas dropped seven points in the first quarter to help keep her team within striking distance. The Mercury’s 2-for-10 shooting from deep was a key reason they trailed 23-17 after 10 minutes.

The Aces leaned on a well-balanced attack led by Jackie Young, who had seven points and two assists. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson contributed two points, four rebounds, one block and one steal.

Las Vegas dropped an 8-1 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take control of the game. The Mercury bounced back to make the game closer before the Aces surged to a strong finish to lead 43-29 at halftime. Wilson scored eight points in the period to hand her team a significant advantage.

Ad

Trending

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 9 7 3 Natasha Mack 1 8 0 Satou Sabally 8 3 1 Kahleah Copper 6 0 1 Monique Akoa Makani 2 0 1 DeWanna Bonner 0 1 0 Kathryn Westbeld 0 1 0 Sami Whitcomb 3 2 1 Kalani Brown - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- NaLysas Smith 4 3 2 Kierstan Bell 6 1 1 A'ja Wilson 10 8 1 Chelsea Gray 8 2 3 Jackie Young 9 3 3 Kiah Stokes 0 2 0 Jewell Loyd 0 1 0 Dana Evans 6 0 0 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 Megan Gustafson - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More