Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 2 of their semifinal series on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Lynx leads the series 1-0.

Minnesota won the opening game of the series 82-69 on Sunday. Game 3 of the series will be on Friday at PHX Arena. If necessary, Game 4 will be on Sunday in Phoenix.

In the first round, the No. 1 Lynx swept the No. 7 Golden State Valkyries. On the other hand, the No. 4 Mercury eliminated defending champions New York Liberty in three games.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 9 Napheesa Collier 17 2 0 1 3 0 0 7-14 1-5 2-2 10 Alanna Smith 9 6 2 1 0 0 2 4-6 1-3 0-0 7 Kayla McBride 11 1 3 0 1 0 0 4-7 2-4 1-1 16 Courtney Williams 10 4 5 2 1 2 0 5-10 0-2 0-0 13 Natisha Hiedeman 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 10 Jessica Shepard 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 9 Maria Kliundikova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 DiJonai Carrington DNP - - - - - - - - - - Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Camryn Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Saball y 10 3 0 2 0 0 0 4-8 2-4 0-0 -15 Alyssa Thomas 6 1 4 1 0 2 0 2-7 0-0 2-2 -9 Natasha Mack 4 3 1 2 1 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 -16 Kahleah Copper 5 1 2 1 0 1 0 2-6 1-3 0-0 -13 Monique Akoa Makani 2 2 1 0 0 3 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -8 Kathryn Westbeld 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 Sami Whitcomb 5 2 2 1 1 2 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -9 DeWanna Bonner 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -12 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-19 lead over the Phoenix Mercury at the end of the opening quarter.

Minnesota increased its lead to as many as 16 in the second quarter, and it led 48-32 at halftime. The Lynx outscored the Mercury 27-13 in the second period.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in the first half with 17 points and three steals on 7-for-14 shooting. Kayla McBride added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, while Courtney Williams added 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 10 points and three rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, in the first half. Alyssa Thomas added six points and four assists on 2-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

