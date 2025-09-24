  • home icon
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (Sep 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 24, 2025 00:24 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game One - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 2 of their semifinal series on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Lynx leads the series 1-0.

Minnesota won the opening game of the series 82-69 on Sunday. Game 3 of the series will be on Friday at PHX Arena. If necessary, Game 4 will be on Sunday in Phoenix.

In the first round, the No. 1 Lynx swept the No. 7 Golden State Valkyries. On the other hand, the No. 4 Mercury eliminated defending champions New York Liberty in three games.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton03100010-30-20-09
Napheesa Collier172013007-141-52-210
Alanna Smith96210024-61-30-07
Kayla McBride111301004-72-41-116
Courtney Williams104521205-100-20-013
Natisha Hiedeman00010100-00-00-010
Jessica Shepard13200100-00-01-29
Maria Kliundikova00000000-00-00-06
DiJonai CarringtonDNP----------
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Camryn TaylorDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally103020004-82-40-0-15
Alyssa Thomas61410202-70-02-2-9
Natasha Mack43121012-30-00-0-16
Kahleah Copper51210102-61-30-0-13
Monique Akoa Makani22100300-20-12-2-8
Kathryn Westbeld02001000-10-10-02
Sami Whitcomb52211202-31-20-0-9
DeWanna Bonner00000100-20-00-0-12
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-19 lead over the Phoenix Mercury at the end of the opening quarter.

Minnesota increased its lead to as many as 16 in the second quarter, and it led 48-32 at halftime. The Lynx outscored the Mercury 27-13 in the second period.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in the first half with 17 points and three steals on 7-for-14 shooting. Kayla McBride added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, while Courtney Williams added 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 10 points and three rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, in the first half. Alyssa Thomas added six points and four assists on 2-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

