Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Friday. This is a showdown between a strong playoff contender in the Western Conference and the defending WNBA champions.

Ad

On the one hand, the Mercury (15-8) are trying to arrest a two-game skid that began before the All-Star break. On the other hand, the Liberty (16-6) is entering this game with a four-game winning streak. As the WNBA season hurtles towards the playoffs, both teams are locked in an intense battle to jockey for position in the standings.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

Mercury

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 9 4 3 0 0 1 1 8:06 4-5 0-0 1-2 +10 Satou Sabally 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 6:20 0-4 0-2 0-0 0 Natasha Mack 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 5:07 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Kahleah Copper 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 6:20 3-3 2-2 0-0 +9 Monique Akoa Makani 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 4:26 1-2 1-1 0-0 +6 Kitija Laksa 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5:34 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Sami Whitcomb 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5:34 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 DeWanna Bonner 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 4:53 1-2 0-1 0-0 +2 Alexa Held 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:40 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5

Ad

Liberty

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Breanna Stewart 4 3 2 0 0 1 1 10:00 2-7 0-2 0-0 -4 Leonie Fiebich 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 7:53 1-1 0-0 2-2 -10 Jonquel Jones 9 5 0 1 0 0 0 8:27 2-5 1-2 4-4 -3 Natasha Cloud 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 7:04 0-1 0-0 1-2 -5 Sabrina Ionescu 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 6:20 1-2 1-2 0-0 -9 Kennedy Burke 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:40 0-2 0-1 2-2 +5 Marine Johannes 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3:40 0-0 0-0 0-0 +5 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2:56 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More