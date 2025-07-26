Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 26, 2025 00:17 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

The Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Friday. This is a showdown between a strong playoff contender in the Western Conference and the defending WNBA champions.

On the one hand, the Mercury (15-8) are trying to arrest a two-game skid that began before the All-Star break. On the other hand, the Liberty (16-6) is entering this game with a four-game winning streak. As the WNBA season hurtles towards the playoffs, both teams are locked in an intense battle to jockey for position in the standings.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

Mercury

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas94300118:064-50-01-2+10
Satou Sabally02200026:200-40-20-00
Natasha Mack21001005:071-10-00-0+2
Kahleah Copper81000016:203-32-20-0+9
Monique Akoa Makani31100004:261-21-10-0+6
Kitija Laksa00000015:340-10-10-0-2
Sami Whitcomb3 0 100005:341-21-20-0-2
DeWanna Bonner2 1 010104:531-20-10-0+2
Alexa Held0 0 000003:400-10-00-0-5
Liberty

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Breanna Stewart432001110:002-70-20-0-4
Leonie Fiebich40000107:531-10-02-2-10
Jonquel Jones95010008:272-51-24-4-3
Natasha Cloud11100017:040-10-01-2-5
Sabrina Ionescu31100006:201-21-20-0-9
Kennedy Burke2 0 000003:400-20-12-2+5
Marine Johannes0 0 000013:400-00-00-0+5
Rebekah Gardner0 0 100012:560-00-00-0+1
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

